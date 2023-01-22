In defence of letters

January 22, 2023 01:57 am | Updated January 21, 2023 02:16 pm IST

In an age when people have abundant avenues for entertainment, books may seem to be a rather dull choice. Television, social media and the latest Metaverse allow users to employ their many sense faculties simultaneously and indulge in an immersive experience.

Still, I believe that books will continue to retain their primacy — for, the effect they have on readers is unparalleled.

I distinctly remember the first book that I read, The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe, which was given to me by my father during one of those summer holidays in childhood. I was so hooked to it from the beginning that I almost finished it in one sitting. What a start it was!

Many books since then have had such a dramatic effect on me. For instance, it took me almost a week to come out of the Harry Potter world as I read all the seven volumes in one go. Similarly, reading each of the stories in Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri and Tales Told by an Idiot by Mulk Raj Anand was like living in each of those stories.

The pain that Franz Kafka inflicts upon the readers in his The Metamorphosis and The Trial, and Khaled Hosseini in his The Kite Runner is unbearable. The way Upamanyu Chatterjee presents alienation — so serious a topic in so hilarious a way — in his English, August cackles any reader. And the way Ernest Hemingway and George Orwell’s straightforward language encapsulates profound meanings is hard to describe but a breeze to experience. The abrupt endings in K.P. Poornachandra Tejasvi’s novels are so beautiful that the readers simply cannot resist from wanting more.

While Kazuo Ishiguro brings alive beauty, subtlety and nostalgia in his The Remains of the Day with finesse and flair, Arundhati Roy’s prose in The God of Small Things is a delight. And the rare feeling that one gets after finishing Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude is too complex to reduce it to words: is it enlightenment, awe, terror or a combination of all these? Well, some things cannot be explained but have to be only experienced.

Books will continue to amuse readers in the times to come for they have in them an inherent character to allow the readers to exercise their power of imagination. The power that not only grants the readers an autonomy to conjure, build and enter a novel and vivid world but also allows them to connect with each unfolding characters. The conversations in a book continue in a reader’s dream.

And the satisfaction that a reader gets after finishing a good book is priceless. Despite lacking the glitz and glamour of other forms of entertainment, the humble books always offer a comforting solace to an inquisitive mind. They shall always remain a friend, philosopher and guide to a reader.

