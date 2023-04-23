Immortalising memories

April 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

Recently, there was a function to release a book written by an architect in Kerala. The book was a collection of memories of the author’s travels to exotic places and about his blissful moments watching nature. There was nothing about his personal background or achievements in life. Written in an easy style, the book was a pleasure to read.

About the same time, an autobiography written by a successful technocrat appeared on the Malayalam literary scene. The author had meticulously listed various projects he had executed. It made laborious reading. The author obviously wanted to memorialise his achievements and had in mind his colleagues and friends among the readership.

It has become endemic for successful careerists and professionals, especially those in public service, to write memoirs based on recollections of their achievements in service or profession and publish them somehow. “Publish or perish” seems to be the motto. No wonder, most of them remain on the shelf.

When Gandhiji was writing his autobiography, a well-wisher had doubts whether it was not a practice peculiar to the West. Gandhiji reflected that his purpose was to tell the story of his numerous experiments with truth and that he was not going to conceal or underrate any ugly things that must be told. The intention was to acquaint the reader fully with all his faults and errors, and to describe experiments related to Satyagraha, not to say how good he was!

Happily or otherwise, very few of our successful political figures have the time or inclination to write their autobiographies. As a matter of fact, they are the people who will have fascinating stories to tell. Indeed, it will be a treasure if our Prime Ministers and statesmen will write autobiographies and memoirs embracing their recollections of governance. In countries such as the U.K. and the U.S., former Prime Ministers and even their spouses routinely take to recording their memoirs and make millions in the bargain. Not in our country, where such an ethos is yet to develop. And of course, there are several political figures whose life stories will resemble crime fiction, to be savoured!

Former bureaucrats are now leading the pack with regular contributions towards the literature of memoirs. Spending most of their lives closeted with political leadership, they have interesting stories to tell. But what we often find is that many such memoirs are sequestered to their own achievements, with self-dominating narrations.

What makes a memoir worth reading is the humour and self-mockery woven into it and being frank, warts and all.

A classic example is the memoir of the former diplomat K.P.S. Menon, published in the 1960s. Menon not only depicted the socio-political atmosphere prevailing in Kerala in the 1930s during his childhood but also drew the ambience of “many worlds” (including portraits of colourful personalities) where he had official postings.

Reading a well-drafted memoir is a pleasure. Let us hope that more and more thought-provoking autobiographies and stimulating memoirs will hit the literary scene every day. But let them be of innate value and enjoyable to read. A better choice may be what a senior police official did: he wrote a complete record of his life in khaki and printed jut 30 copies for distribution to his family members and close friends. It speaks volumes of empathy for general readership.

