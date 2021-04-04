If wishes were horses

The universe may conspire to help you, but what if you don’t do your bit too?

“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” wrote Paulo Coelho in The Alchemist. I doubted it till an incident happened to me. Ever since the advent of TV, I have nurtured the fantasy of acting in a serial or a film. I had day-dreamed often of someone serendipitously stopping me at an airport or mall with an offer of a role.

Just so, my wish did come true when I went to watch a play at Rangashankara in Bengaluru. A young man smiled at me, approached me and asked me if I was an actor. “I wish I were one,” I replied.

After small talk, he asked me if I would be interested in acting as an old woman in an unnamed OTT film. Wasn’t I? The surrealistic nature of the happening disoriented me quite a bit.

He took my contact number and sent me the files of the scenes I was to audition for. He asked me to meet him at a studio at 10 a.m. the next day. He said he was the assistant director of a famous Bollywood movie.

During the night I remembered my earlier attempts at stardom. The first was on school day. I was eight. Dressed as the angel in Abou Ben Adhem, I looked perfect with diaphanous wings and the Book of Gold but when the time came, I just did not open my mouth to respond to the protagonist. Ben Adhem was aghast and so was I. As I stood with pursed lips, the teacher tried to prompt me. At the end, everybody clapped as I left the stage. My second attempt in college, by which time I got over my stage fright, was as an abusive mother-in-law. It was a runaway success. In my third attempt, I donned the role of a cook and received a standing ovation and the best actress award.

It was exactly 10 a.m. as I walked demurely into a dingy one-room studio in an off-white cotton sari, as required, looking exactly like a Malayali grandma. When the assistant asked me if I was ready, I gawked as I had not learnt my lines. He kindly gave me time to practice. I was to be the mistress of a big farm in Kerala. The locale was a barnyard and I had to walk through bossily and say a few words in Hindi. Humility prevents me to claim that the first scene went off with aplomb. For the second scene, I had to learn 10 sentences in Hindi. Unused to rote-learning, I could not. Everybody egged me on, but there were more pauses than clauses. The assistant director looked a tad sad.

I guess the universe did its bit, perhaps I didn’t do, mine.

