Ideal teacher

When he gave me a cold call and asked me to identify him, the voice seemed very familiar. I attempted two or three guesses and gave up only to be pleasantly surprised to find it was my teacher who had taught me physics at school in the early 1970s. Naturally, the voice was familiar, the same one that our entire class listened to with rapt attention almost 50 years ago, as he unravelled the intricacies and mysteries of physics before us.

In his eighties now, he divides his time with his two daughters, one in the U.S. and the other in the U.K. What remained of his time, he spent in his hometown Bengaluru, where he continues to maintain a bungalow in one of the city’s older areas. Helping him with maintenance is an elderly woman, who had been working in his house for the past 45 years.

Getting to know that he would be in town over the weekend, we invited him over to a get-together to meet his former students, all raring to meet him. He was exactly as we remembered our teacher 50 years ago, full of beans, wanting to know details about each one of us, our families, our children and what we had made of our lives all this while. As school students, at a very vulnerable age, perhaps it was this genuine show of concern of dedication and devotion to his students that had stirred in us an interest and inquisitiveness in physics and made us eventually opt for a career in engineering and science.

With the benefit of hindsight, we realised our physics teacher had not been extraordinary, only pragmatic and down to earth, a good human being. It was not only physics but his values and attitude to life also made us want to imitate and idealise him. The life lessons he taught us during those impressionable years of our youth had an impact on our thought processes and approach towards our own lives. Receiving nuggets of wisdom from a teacher of his calibre gave us a different perspective at a time when most required. No wonder, our interaction with him had caused physics to be the subject in which most of us performed superbly, securing a “distinction” in our school leaving exam besides choosing the science and engineering stream during college admission.

Time had not changed his behaviour and attitude towards his erstwhile students. After we dropped him back home, he made it a point to ring up each of us to say goodbye and thank us all personally. The next day, he sent us a letter written in his calligraphic handwriting telling us that because we met him, he felt much younger and was prodded to remember the days of his youth as a teacher. He repeated how happy he was to see us and asked us to make sure we enjoy our time with our families and friends. We were touched!

In today’s world, we hear so much about unrest in universities and of student-teacher conflicts, but that evening, we were fortunate to see the 21st century version of our ancient “Guru Shishya parampara”. It was payback time, a time to say thanks for everything he had done for us as guide, teacher and mentor in our younger impressionable days when most required. His genuineness and sincerity, his commitment, the beliefs that percolated to us were instrumental in our growing-up and imbibing a secure value system. We, in turn, had unconsciously conveyed this spirit to other youngsters that we encountered throughout our career. The teacher-student bond seemed very much intact and thriving !

