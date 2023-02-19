Humanities and the world

February 19, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST

The philosopher Simon Critchley once said that philosophy begins with disappointment, specifically religious and political disappointment. The case with humanities is also not very different. But this disappointment is useful because it means we want something more. We can imagine a different type of world. It’s about the possibilities of a utopia, which is the place of the mind that we want to realize.

Nietzsche mentions at the beginning of his Birth of Tragedy that the Greeks had a pessimism of strength. They believed that it was hard to look into the abyss of life as life is dark and hard. But what art provides us is a veil to look into this abyss. Hence, he says, both art and life depend wholly on the laws of optics, on perspective and illusion. Both depends on the necessity of error. Which is to say that we can hold up this veil of art and art ultimately helps us to tolerate the light shining out of the abyss and to imagine another way of being.

This is similar to what Belgian philosopher Isabelle Stengers refers to as how another world is possible in her book Capitalist Sorcery. Her idea is that capitalism is planting a flag on the future. But we might have to ask what is the future’s future? One of the things that the humanities provide is the ability to imagine a future’s future. A future that has not been claimed by others. The idea that there are disappointments, but another future is possible. What the humanities allow us to do is to imagine these futures and try to realise them.

German philosopher Martin Heidegger in his essay Building, Dwellingand Thinking, states that before we build, we dwell. Which might sound counterintuitive, but he points out that we dwell and the way that we dwell determines what we want to build. We think about the ways we dwell now, and we build from that dwelling. So, the idea is to imagine the humanities as other ways of dwelling, other modalities of being, other ways of carrying ourselves in this world. Heidegger says that dwelling and building are ends and means. However, as long as this is all we have in mind, we take dwelling and building as two separate activities. An idea that has something correct in it, yet at the same time by the means and end schema, we block our view of an essential relation. For building is not merely a means or a way towards dwelling. To build is in itself already a dwelling.

So, how are we going to build from that idea of dwelling? Because in doing that we allow new things to emerge. And in actualising these possibilities, we allow new connections to come forth. Which is to take things that had not existed before out into the world and to create new connections and allow them to be unveiled. In doing so, we provide a sense of care and ethics of care, for a future and a future’s future.

There’s an old German band called Kraftwerk. They did a lot of electronica, and they had a song called Antenna that went like this: “I’m the antenna, catching vibration. You’re the transmitter, giving information”. The lyrics loops, inverts itself and loops again. The ideas being that we are continually passing on this cultural game of transmission and reception. Writer Tom McCarthy stated in his essay, Transmissionandthe Individual Remix, “One can begin to write when one is already writing. One can begin to think when one is already thinking. But who is this one? A culture comes before of us and goes ahead of us. A language that precedes us, will outlive us. It gives us this possibility for a pessimism of strength. To take language, that is our house of dwelling, and bend its bars poetically and to imagine other futures.

As Vladimir says to Estragon in Waitingfor Godot, “I can’t go on”. Perhaps he is half-saying it to himself as he is not even fully looking at Estragon, “I can’t go on, I can’t go on, I will go on”. Or as Samuel Beckett says in his Worstward Ho, “Try again, fail again, fail better.” Universities teach us to master things – it’s the whole goal of university. But one of the keys that the humanities allow us to imagine is also vulnerability. In a world that is consistently changing and has to be sensitive to ecologies of change, to imagine vulnerability is to imagine ecologies that are not just human but beyond the human. Utopias that are participating with other environments that are non-human.

