How to fight compassion fatigue

Compassion fatigue, a state of emotional and physical exhaustion, is characterised by a diminished capacity to empathise or feel compassion for others, often described as the “cost of caring”. While second-hand grief refers to the indirect emotional impact of others’ suffering, compassion fatigue encompasses both this and the direct, first-hand grief that many professionals endure.

The perception among these professionals that their roles transcend mere occupations, evolving into profound human commitments, can be attributed to this phenomenon, thereby intensifying their emotional burden. Exhaustion stems not only from the trauma of witnessing suffering but also from an inherent propensity for deep empathy. In essence, our professions necessitate not only intellectual engagement but also a profound emotional investment — a shared grief — intertwining reason with emotion, and the intellect with the heart.

Whether encountered directly or vicariously, shared grief underscores our intrinsic shared humanity. Recognising this compels us to empathise deeply, often at the expense of our own emotional well-being. The interconnectedness of human experience, while fostering solidarity, also amplifies the emotional toll on those in care-giving roles. Thus, the very essence of our shared humanity, which binds us together, paradoxically contributes to the phenomenon of compassion fatigue. The concept of shared humanity and shared grief profoundly impacts various professionals, including journalists, police personnel, doctors, nurses, disaster management workers, and priests. Journalists often bear witness to the world’s tragedies, translating them into stories that inform and move the public. Police personnel, tasked with documenting and responding to crime and disaster, frequently encounter human suffering. Healthcare professionals, who see life and death daily, carry the weight of their patients’ pain. Disaster management workers face the aftermath of calamities, while priests provide solace to the grieving. Each of these roles involves a deep emotional engagement leading to compassion fatigue.

In recognising and addressing this compassion fatigue, we acknowledge the shared humanity that binds us all, transforming our collective grief into a source of strength and empathy.

