How to befriend books

Have you ever wondered why books are considered our best friends? Has this question ever crossed your mind?

We all have relied on books as part of the curriculum and for leisurely reading and advancing our careers. For any accomplishment in life, we owe much to books. We may have come across volumes of written literature but can we even recall half the voluminous contents of all those years? Probably not. Because the sole focus has been to climb the next step on the academic ladder. What we tend to forget in the marathon to reach the top is the actual worth of books.

The beginnings are always the hardest and so it is for books to become an imperative part of daily routine. The love for books is not inherited; it has to be developed and nurtured over a period of time to become an inseparable habit. Non-readers are likely to start with a preconception that reading is tiresome. All it takes is a little determination to read through a few pages a day in the beginning. For this, one may start with fiction. Stories or thrillers have relatively more significance as it ferries the reader into an imaginative world of characters. A budding reader is likely to retrace his way back to the book every day to explore the course of the story. This is the impact of a well-written book as it keeps its readers engrossed even after it is read through.

Now, one may begin to consider options for his next pick. And this shall progressively go on, with right guidance from an avid reader who could suggest relevant genres. Once a person has read a handful of books, the habit of reading comes naturally and committing a few hours to reading daily or weekly becomes part of routine.

With each day, the passion for reading takes leaps and bounds and to pursue it, a reader may carry around a book everywhere and sneak through a few pages to fill the gaps even during routine work. Gradually, a voracious reader is born who consciously devotes the maximum possible time to books.

This goes a long way in voicing independent opinion and making crucial decisions which instils new angles to work dynamics. Realising the outcomes of reading, the reader accepts books as a lifetime companion.

In a nutshell, many writings have been published enumerating the benefits of reading, but it can only be emphasised with the positive outcomes. Once the love for books is triggered, there is no turning back.

kritisoni.dpl@gmail.com