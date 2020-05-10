Open Page

How to befriend books

Love for reading is not inherited, and it has to be developed and nurtured over a period of time to take the shape of an inseparable habit

Have you ever wondered why books are considered our best friends? Has this question ever crossed your mind?

We all have relied on books as part of the curriculum and for leisurely reading and advancing our careers. For any accomplishment in life, we owe much to books. We may have come across volumes of written literature but can we even recall half the voluminous contents of all those years? Probably not. Because the sole focus has been to climb the next step on the academic ladder. What we tend to forget in the marathon to reach the top is the actual worth of books.

The beginnings are always the hardest and so it is for books to become an imperative part of daily routine. The love for books is not inherited; it has to be developed and nurtured over a period of time to become an inseparable habit. Non-readers are likely to start with a preconception that reading is tiresome. All it takes is a little determination to read through a few pages a day in the beginning. For this, one may start with fiction. Stories or thrillers have relatively more significance as it ferries the reader into an imaginative world of characters. A budding reader is likely to retrace his way back to the book every day to explore the course of the story. This is the impact of a well-written book as it keeps its readers engrossed even after it is read through.

Now, one may begin to consider options for his next pick. And this shall progressively go on, with right guidance from an avid reader who could suggest relevant genres. Once a person has read a handful of books, the habit of reading comes naturally and committing a few hours to reading daily or weekly becomes part of routine.

With each day, the passion for reading takes leaps and bounds and to pursue it, a reader may carry around a book everywhere and sneak through a few pages to fill the gaps even during routine work. Gradually, a voracious reader is born who consciously devotes the maximum possible time to books.

This goes a long way in voicing independent opinion and making crucial decisions which instils new angles to work dynamics. Realising the outcomes of reading, the reader accepts books as a lifetime companion.

In a nutshell, many writings have been published enumerating the benefits of reading, but it can only be emphasised with the positive outcomes. Once the love for books is triggered, there is no turning back.

kritisoni.dpl@gmail.com

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 12:50:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/open-page/how-to-befriend-books/article31544148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY