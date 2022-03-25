How much money do you need?

Too little is bad and too much is worse! Money should not be the sole reason to live

With money comes comfort, cushion, stability, strength and grit to live.

Money too less is bad and money too much is worse! Money should not be your priority for happiness and the sole reason to live. How much is too much is the case.

Money helps in avoiding unnecessary suffering. Respect and independence come with money, and with money comes comfort and security.

Peace begins with you and happiness from you, and not from your financial status or relationship or any abstract thing, but only you yourself is its champion. Financial gains can help us drive forces to make any amount of difference in someone’s life but not any desire to do so.

Money is short-lived so that inner drive within you to accomplish things should be your ultimate source of motivation.

Money brings stability, and while it might help us achieve more happiness, we know what we can and cannot expect from it. Money assists us in creating life-long memories, and we may purchase memories by spending money wisely.

Life must be thrilling and exciting but on the other hand, money helps in life to gain some sort of financial stability and grip. Gives us the moment to live and a hand to hold.

Money must not cost us our soul. Finance or money helps you to live your dreams but surely you need the soul to react positively. Money and financial stability is just sheer peace and happiness in life. Stability comes with being satisfied with what which you have and good relationship with your family, friends, loved ones and mainly with yourself and your soul.

