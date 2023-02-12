Holding on to memories

February 12, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

“Never forget” is what we tell ourselves when we know we are losing some parts of our memory — or worse, all parts — and desperately coax ourselves to hold onto our memories from slipping off our minds every second, like dead or near-dead leaves tumbling down a furious wind.

We all have memories, carefully compartmentalised in some chambers of our brains into different categories — good, bad, horrible and those we don’t want to remind ourselves of but still do, as to let go of them is like losing a battle for the second time. So, in a way, all of us have a macrocosm stored inside us, making us who we are. Memories, therefore, enjoy a prominent position in our lives.

As humans, we visit and revisit them for various reasons. To some people, they are deeply cathartic and offer succour when nothing else does. Good memories help people hold the fort when life dons an unexpected hue and every breath feels like a desperate shovel ploughing an indifferent earth.

Per contra, the not-so-good ones give us lessons. And, sometimes strength. To someone else, holding memories becomes a political act, meant purely to mobilise solidarity and stitch a bonding through collective remembrance. Loss of memory to them means denial of their lived experiences, invalidation of their sorrows and tragedies and most important of all, annihilation of their dignity. For example, Holocaust survivors and historically marginalised groups cling to their memories not just as final proofs of denial of their rights but also as potent tools to agitate and organise for their rights in the contemporary world. Hence, memories of their past become gateways to a dignified future.

To others, memories become means to pass down stories and tales of hope and resilience down to new generations. So, in a way, memories to us become ways to keep ourselves alive in the minds and thoughts of people who are to follow us, for we will not be here forever. Therefore, for all these reasons, the loss of memory then means a loss of hope to people, because how else will people learn, heal and grow if they keep forgetting?

Last year, Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize for Literature and in her work, the role of memory is considered a crucial ingredient. She excavates her memory, visits and revisits it over and over again and when she can do it no more, she does what The New Yorker says, “turns it into art” and leaves it for the world to taste. This just brings home the sacredness and salience that our memories possess.

Deep down we know that no one can snatch our memories away from us, that we are the sole proprietors of our memory and have the right to do with them what we want to — hold them or to make attempts, if possible, to annihilate them. As thinking beings, we are aware that our memories are ours and no one else’s. But what if it’s not entirely true? What if there’s an enemy out there — the slayer of our memories, as it were? What if there is someone else we need to be afraid of? Someone sitting on its haunches, consuming our memories with every ticking breath? What if I told you this someone is no one else but Time?

Time, my friends, is the ultimate test of our memories. Every second, time is taking grip of our memories, twisting, turning and mutilating them into obscure shapes or sometimes no shape at all. Every second, even as you’re reading it, time is sucking parts of our memory, drilling its tentacles deeper and deeper every moment. It takes them all with it — like your grandmother losing her memory of how your grandfather who died years ago looked like, or like you losing what the first day of your school was like. This is a battle we know no one wins. This is a battle we all lose. And all we can do is move ahead in time, dropping bits and pieces of our memory in our wake.

