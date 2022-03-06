Heavenly sambar

A secret mouthwatering recipe that never saw the light of day

Family functions in my childhood were joyful mainly because we children were allowed to bunk off school. They also meant we would get to eat Mani mama’s idli and vadai. On the day of function, women at home had many chores to do, and the common understanding was that children and the aged cannot remain with an empty stomach till lunch was served after elaborate time-consuming rituals. Thanks to this reason, breakfast would be ordered from Mani mama.

Mani mama lived across the street in an alley. Normally, I was sent to his house to place the order for the next morning.

Big orders

Orders used to be in bulk when the occasion was big and grand. Idlis were common for breakfast at home but not vadais. Mani mama’s chutney and sambar tasted one of a kind. His soft and silky vadais would melt in sambar like butter melting on a hot dosa. He took pride in his culinary skills, much to the envy of the family members known for their cooking acumen. All the more, he never revealed the sambar-powder recipe to them, which was the main reason they made their sulk obvious. They would admonish us children if we ever praised his idli and vadai, but they used to be helpless when elders did it.

For Mani mama, selling idli and vadai was a means of livelihood. It was unfair on anyone’s part, let alone those at our home, to ask him to reveal his trade secret. When the order was big, he would generously give sambar powder free, but would never reveal the ingredients or techniques of its preparation. Years ago, when marketing of food products was in its nascent stage, his uncanny knack of appeasing customers despite competition from other players in the town stood him in good stead.

He spent all his earnings on getting his wife treated for some serious ailment, but she did not survive for long. He had no children. He probably had a liking for me, maybe because I was courteous and polite with him. Whenever I passed by his house alone or with my friends in the morning, he would call in and give idli and vadai to eat. I was very popular among my peer group, thanks to my rapport with him and the free eating occasions my friends used to get.

Eating food made outside home was taboo those days in many families. Despite all odds, Mani mama eked out a decent living while managing a good medical treatment for his wife.

He deposited a certain amount with my uncle to ensure that his last rites were performed the way he did those for his wife. He was gone hardly a few months after her departure, and so did the secret recipe. I feel sad to note that Mani mama could not leave behind a legacy that carried on in serving such delectable idli and vadai generously immersed in sambar. At times I wondered whether I missed Mani mama’s love and affection or his vadai sambar. I think I missed everything of Mani mama.

