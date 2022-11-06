Healthy workplaces

A strong leadership and psychological safety that allows employees to speak up are some important prerequisites

Work is a major part of lives of most individuals of working age. We spend anywhere between half to two-thirds of our waking hours at work. Work satisfaction is an important component of overall satisfaction in people’s lives.

While it is easier for people to focus on work when at work and not let personal situations affect productivity, the reverse is not always true and work-related stress is more pervasive in personal lives. It could affect health and relationships. Be it at your own entrepreneurship initiative or at a company, interpersonal relationships play a key role in stress-free workplaces. It is not always easy to develop and sustain these relationships nor is it always possible to find coworkers whom you get along with all the time. In workplaces where competition prevails among coworkers, it is even harder.

No matter where you work, sometimes subtle and sometimes very obvious competition is a part and parcel of workplaces. In an environment where most workers are seeking good appraisals, awards, promotions and reputation, fairness is not always on the minds of those competing with each other.

I recall a story in elementary school about how to make a line smaller without cutting it. The answer to the challenge is drawing a bigger line beside the first line so that the one already drawn looks smaller automatically. The moral of the story is that in order to win over others, you don’t necessarily need to cut them down. Instead, you can make yourself bigger by being better at the job or earning credibility fairly. Competition is inevitable but to outshine others, one way is to do a better job or advance yourself by learning and demonstrating skills.

Some people resort to unfair means. They throw colleagues under the bus, take credit for others’ work, gossip, back-bite, go out of their way to please the bosses and do favours outside of work to earn favours at work, etc. When many employees at work take this approach, the culture of the place becomes toxic over time where it is hard for people to trust each other and contribute to a team environment.

Some workers either get frustrated and disengaged and “quietly quit”, that is, they stop caring about work without actually quitting and do the bare minimum to not get fired. Some others simply leave. But quitting is not an option for everyone, especially when their income supports the family. There are extreme scenarios where people have ended their lives or suffered chronic mental or other health problems because they are unable to cope.

In the end, Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest applies. “Fit” does not necessarily mean most qualified or eligible here. It means anyone who can fit in the environment that defines a particular place either by participating in the competition or being secluded from the competition and content with what they have without any desire to progress or achieve accolades.

Because job hopping is not easy and not always a solution for everyone, changing the toxic culture is important.

A human resources department that truly supports employees and their well-being, a strong leadership and psychological safety at work that allows employees to speak up when they see something wrong without the fear of being reprimanded, are some important prerequisites to achieve a work culture that is conducive to equitable growth opportunities for all. Such a work environment would also make the organisation productive.

