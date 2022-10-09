Healthcare back then

After listening to the heart and lungs of the patients with a stethoscope and examining their eyes and mouth, the doctor would write the internal prescription in a slip that only the nurse in the dispensary could make out. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In those days, when words such as hypertension, chemo and dialysis were uncommon in the vocabulary of an average man, drug stores and diagnostic labs played little role in people’s lives. As for healthcare, the basic caregivers were old neighbourhood women who treated sickness with the stuff readily available in the kitchen and plants growing in the locality.

In addition, convenience stores that sold groceries, fruits and stationery functioned as mini dispensaries, offering anything from arrowroot powder and cough drops to painkiller tablets. It was also the time when most women gave birth at home with the assistance of elders or a midwife who had no formal training in nursing. Someone taken to a hospital for sickness received the empathy of the entire surroundings. Like someone admitted to an intensive care unit, by today’s standards.

Back then, as on most town outskirts, we had a hospital in our locality. It was the only hospital in the area stretching for miles, and it functioned in a tile-roofed house with red-oxide floor and big rooms. The name board of the hospital, named after the doctor himself and hung from the rafters on one side of the old building, did not specify the consulting hours of the doctor, as everyone knew it. Seeing the old white Ambassador parked below the board from a distance on the straight road would make the patients breathe a sigh of relief. The doctor even visited the old and the severely ill at their homes by driving his car.

The doctor with a medical degree, a tall man with a pleasing disposition, would sit on a knitted revolving chair. Wooden dividers on both his sides displayed educational charts on healthcare. On the wall above his head hung his laminated registration certificate. He was a multispecialist, treating all diseases. The patients, with men lining up on one side and women and children on the other, took turns to consult him. After listening to the heart and lungs of the patients with his stethoscope and examining their eyes and mouth, he would write the internal prescription in a slip that only the nurse in the dispensary could make out. He would give a suspense by not revealing if an injection was included in the prescription.

During my visits to the hospital, the first thing I would ask the nurse at the dispensary was if there was an injection. Her smile would mean a no; if yes, in all likelihood, she would give an orange candy and say it won’t hurt. However, witnessing children running across the small room escaping the grip of adults when the nurse came with the syringe would make me nervous too each time. The medications she dispensed would include tiny packs of antibiotic powder for taking along with honey and colourful pills that resembled candies an old woman sold in a rickety wooden cabin by our school gate. For children, the medication would invariably include an ounce of carminative mixture that people collected in the glass bottles they carried from home. The need for a second visit to the doctor might not arise in most cases.

Occasionally, he would prescribe outside medicines and make the person accompanying a patient feel excessive compassion for the dear one, as though he were suffering from a serious illness. So much the worse for someone whom the doctor advised an X-ray examination; by today’s standards, he was seen as one who had an incurable cancer. Concepts such as CT scan, biopsy and angiogram were inconceivable to the common man then. Only big hospitals had labs and other equipment.

At that time, the town had only a handful of medical stores, mostly around the bus stand. Prescription papers with scribblings that apparently decided the fate of patients were seen with awe. Today, pharmacies, which have become convenience stores in the neighbourhoods, diagnostic labs, with regular clientele, and not to mention multispecialty hospitals, have become part and parcel of everyday life.

