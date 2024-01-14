Happy to be me

January 14, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST

I am not a perfectionist. No. Not at all. I do things at my pace. I live life on my terms. I carry no guilt either. I am no overt stickler for time. I have a fair time sense. I never miss a bus, train or flight. I do wear a watch around my wrist, but not keep staring at it impatiently every other minute. I follow my body clock more. I hit the bed when sleepy and eat when hungry. I am not a workaholic. I perform my jobs sensibly.

I did not get medals or honours at school or office. I erred. I did not get pink slip from my employer either. I was never a top rank holder at school or office. I am not a task master. I am not popular either with colleagues or bosses. I am not blue-eyed or red-eyed. I stay somewhere in the middle. I just scraped through promotions at office. I got them when due, sometimes not even when overdue. I have no complaints. I know my limitations. I survive within that. I never met the business deadlines. I never made headlines either. I am happy with my lot. Roses may carry premium fragrance. I may be carpet grass. But I too have a space in the garden.

I don’t own a car. I hire a car when needed. Good enough. I don’t live in a vast bungalow by the seashore. I reside in a liveable dwelling. Recent Chennai floods spared my home. I am thankful for that. I don’t pray much. I skip my prayers at times. I don’t lose sleep over it. I am tolerated, I suppose. I am content with what is bestowed.

I never visit a gym, nor a yoga master. I don’t visit doctors and clinics either. I am aware of what my body can stand. I don’t abuse it. I never booze. I have nothing to lose. I don’t party. I am jovial. I am not in any ‘party’ either. I am in no social media groups. I vote according to my conscience and not go by the manifestos or candidate profiles.

I am never in any race. I have no fascination to watch live matches. Nor can I afford to do so. I watch games only from the free channel TV telecasts. I am not a member of any club. I socialise rationally only with those who visit me at home or who I visit. I am no orator. I talk sense when required. I sing when alone. I love music. I admire good things all around and everywhere. I cheer a good Pakistani batter too. I took my hats off when Australia won the ODI World Cup recently. I don’t take sides. Merit matters to me, even if I may lack it.

I don’t have premium nuts for my breakfast nor pedigree fruit juices. I am happy with a papaya. I go by the season. A guava is good enough. My meal is exclusively plant-based. I drink milk but. It could be of a water buffalo. I am not a gourmet. I have a mild tummy. I don’t hide it. I am not proud of it either.

I don’t harm anyone. I help if I can. I don’t expect commendations or claps. I am aware I am ordinary. I grew that way as I am groomed that way. Nothing more nothing less. I don’t envy the top performers. I applaud their feats. I have no fancy to brush my shoulders with the VIPs. I don’t bet or gamble. I believe in destiny. I am 70-plus now. Any number of years added here from is a bonus. I have no grievances. I too am accepted by society. I also get my space. I may not be the star performer. The world allows me to live my way. I am grateful for that.

