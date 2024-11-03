Happiness in the true sense

It was late evening. I was in a car on the road. People were headed home after work. The road was clogged with vehicles. Some people were honking incessantly, while the others waited patiently.

Most of them had a frown on their faces. I wondered if the cause of their gloominess was the snarled-up traffic or something else too. Maybe their tired minds were replaying the past hours of the day, worrying about their workplace issues. Maybe they were contemplating the future remaining hours of the day, worrying about the household chores they had to complete, before they could retire for the day. My frown matched theirs.

Amidst the gloomy faces, I saw a solitary face, full of mirth. It was of a middle-aged woman. She sat in a lorry, amongst other people, who seemed to be daily wage labourers. What caught my eye was her laughter. It was childlike and lively. She was laughing, as if she didn’t have a care in the world. She was happy, even if she sat there in a rickety lorry, inhaling the smoke of vehicles, amidst the honking of the horns. She was enjoying the present moment, even if the present moment wasn’t beautiful.

I wondered if her life was devoid of worries. I thought of her life. She was headed home after a gruelling day at work as a labourer. Still, no strain of the burdens she must have bore that day reflected on her face. Her facial expression was feather-light. Her conveyance wasn’t comfortable. Maybe she had a long journey home. Having reached home, she would have to attend to her children, prepare meals, and do innumerable unknown tasks, before retiring for the day. She had her trials and tribulations. Despite everything, she was happy. Her mirth told me that no future worry or past memory clogged her mind.

I wished that I and everyone around me would emulate her happiness. In spite of everything, we were all sad. I wondered why we bury our happiness beneath the gloom of the past and the dread of the future, and we keep on waiting for the present moment to be perfect, to be happy. The present moment seemed perfect to me for the traveller in the adjoining car. The frown of the woman driving the luxury car was no match for the mirth of the woman sitting in the lorry. The present moment doesn’t have to be perfect, for us to be happy.

Her happiness reminded me of W. H. Davies’s words, “What is this life if, full of care,/ We have no time to stand and stare.”

simransidhu1127@gmail.com