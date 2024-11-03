GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Happiness in the true sense
Premium

Amid a cloud of gloomy faces, a lone glimmer

Published - November 03, 2024 12:47 am IST

Simran Sidhu
Tense faces through crowded roads.

Tense faces through crowded roads. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was late evening. I was in a car on the road. People were headed home after work. The road was clogged with vehicles. Some people were honking incessantly, while the others waited patiently.

Most of them had a frown on their faces. I wondered if the cause of their gloominess was the snarled-up traffic or something else too. Maybe their tired minds were replaying the past hours of the day, worrying about their workplace issues. Maybe they were contemplating the future remaining hours of the day, worrying about the household chores they had to complete, before they could retire for the day. My frown matched theirs.

Amidst the gloomy faces, I saw a solitary face, full of mirth. It was of a middle-aged woman. She sat in a lorry, amongst other people, who seemed to be daily wage labourers. What caught my eye was her laughter. It was childlike and lively. She was laughing, as if she didn’t have a care in the world. She was happy, even if she sat there in a rickety lorry, inhaling the smoke of vehicles, amidst the honking of the horns. She was enjoying the present moment, even if the present moment wasn’t beautiful.

I wondered if her life was devoid of worries. I thought of her life. She was headed home after a gruelling day at work as a labourer. Still, no strain of the burdens she must have bore that day reflected on her face. Her facial expression was feather-light. Her conveyance wasn’t comfortable. Maybe she had a long journey home. Having reached home, she would have to attend to her children, prepare meals, and do innumerable unknown tasks, before retiring for the day. She had her trials and tribulations. Despite everything, she was happy. Her mirth told me that no future worry or past memory clogged her mind.

I wished that I and everyone around me would emulate her happiness. In spite of everything, we were all sad. I wondered why we bury our happiness beneath the gloom of the past and the dread of the future, and we keep on waiting for the present moment to be perfect, to be happy. The present moment seemed perfect to me for the traveller in the adjoining car. The frown of the woman driving the luxury car was no match for the mirth of the woman sitting in the lorry. The present moment doesn’t have to be perfect, for us to be happy.

Her happiness reminded me of W. H. Davies’s words, “What is this life if, full of care,/ We have no time to stand and stare.”

simransidhu1127@gmail.com

Published - November 03, 2024 12:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.