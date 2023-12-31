Handwriting hassles

December 31, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

For my entire childhood, I was living under the impression that I had illegible handwriting. I was in the first standard, when I was told for the first time that I had poor handwriting. As I grew up, the complaints about my handwriting also increased. I still remember the words used to describe my handwriting — “horrible”, “terrible”, “pathetic”, and what not! Out of sarcasm, some folks used to advise me to pursue a career in the medical stream, and others used to joke that I have my own script.

However, my teachers and family were concerned about the issue. The way I held the pencil was blamed and my mother tried to change it. But after a lot of effort, I did not change my grip, which I do not regret today. A handwriting coach was hired who promised to make my handwriting flawless in a month. After two months, he left his job! I went to Abacus classes where, apart from the regular arithmetic, personality development training was done. Those people also tried their best, but all in vain.

I myself tried different pens and read about ergonomics. My English teacher asked me to write a sample every day and show her. Notably, when I used to write those samples, I wrote nice and neat; and when I went back to write assignments and tests, I was back to normal. A few other teachers motivated me as well, so I used to write well in their subjects, but not so in the other ones. In short, nothing had a long-lasting effect. Some people write badly in a particular script, but I was blessed to write nasty in both English and Hindi.

Frankly, nobody willingly writes badly, as bad handwriting costs you dear. Good handwriting has a halo effect which creates a good impression and improves marks as well. But not everybody would be a calligraphist, right? Research has shown that people with dyslexia and other issues have limited capacity to write in an aesthetically pleasing way. Some studies have also shown how boys find it more challenging to write as well as girls do. Moreover, the aesthetic sense is subjective, and the same criteria for beauty cannot be deployed. After improving my handwriting, I am convinced that everybody has the potential to write legibly, but what unlocks it differs from case to case.

I understand writing could be boring because it is slower than speaking. This is one big reason for the poor handwriting. But, it could be made interesting. I have realised that I write quite well when I write about something I genuinely desire to write. Handwriting depends a lot on the mood, at least for me.

Not only the handwriting, but the choice of words, spelling mistakes, grammar, and flow of words; all improve when the mood is happier. But this happens rarely in exams or assignments where we have little intrinsic motivation to write! Therefore, harsh methods to improve handwriting do not work. Rather, what we can do is create an enabling environment for the people to unleash their creativity.

Anything that we do with grace is an art and grace cannot be induced by coercion. To modify behaviour, we should make people feel responsible, and not guilty, as guilt may trigger the ego defence mechanism. Now, I do not believe I have illegible handwriting anymore. I say it’s the mood that is “terrible”.

