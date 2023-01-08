Hail the optimist!

January 08, 2023 01:22 am | Updated January 07, 2023 02:21 pm IST

Arguably, we need more optimists than pessimists today. For in a world threatened with deadly nuclear conflict, we require more of these ‘hope-givers’ rather than ‘hope-destroyers’ to allay our fears. And, in any case, aren’t optimists with their sunny disposition preferable to (and more likeable than) ‘doomsday’ pessimists?

With menacing war clouds looming internationally, the need for optimism (that better sense will prevail) is perhaps greater today than ever before. For optimism holds out hope, stressing the ageless poetic saying, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast”. Defined simply, optimism is basically the belief that the best will occur. And if life isn’t fuelled by optimism, would it be worth living?

The need for optimism arises ever so often in our lives. Will one’s long awaited promotion come through? Will one’s ward clear a crucial entrance examination? Will a gravely ill loved one recover? Will North Korea or Russia trigger a nuclear conflagration? Optimism is essentially an expedient to which we inevitably turn when concerned, anxious or uncertain about the outcome of something that affects us personally. For, unlike pessimism, optimism radiates a positivity that’s mentally and emotionally uplifting.

A direct offshoot of hope, optimism and its diametric opposite, pessimism, are part and parcel of human existence, influencing and affecting our lives both positively and negatively. However, few will deny that optimism is a highly desirable attribute that one needs to cultivate to cope with the stresses and pressures of daily life or a personal crisis. It’s optimism that sustains and nurtures our cherished aspirations and dreams, enhancing the very quality of our lives.

Personally speaking, I’ve found time and again that optimism does justify itself. In 2008, when my son was pursuing his doctorate, he ran into unexpected difficulties that seemed insuperable. Yet he steadfastly forged ahead driven by unwavering optimism and sheer grit that eventually saw him through despite the overwhelming odds he faced. And in the early 1990s, when my own career hit a bad patch, it was my unflagging optimism, coupled with hard work, that bailed me out.

True, optimism sometimes does let one down. However, in my experience, the number of times it hasn’t far outnumbers the few times it has, making it a fairly safe option to bank on.

When optimism epitomises positivity and hopefulness, I often wonder why anyone should choose to be pessimistic at all. The pessimist, as a wit observed, not only expects the worst but makes the worst of it when it happens! Indeed, the world would be a very dreary and cheerless place to live in if pessimists (with their defeatist outlook) ever ruled the roost!

gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com