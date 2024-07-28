Gully rap finds its rhythm

For the longest time, India’s music scene had been dominated by the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. But recently, a new wave of rappers have emerged, spitting rhymes that paint a starkly different picture. Now these are not rhymes about high-life fantasies or polished lifestyles, but about dodging potholes and chasing dreams in a system stacked against you. It is the raw, unfiltered truth of a generation finding its voice in the gullies they call home.

Gully rap is a genre born in the narrow streets of Mumbai and its impact on Indian music and society is undeniable. The term gully rap itself speaks of its origin story. It has acted as a forum for young people from India’s underbelly to express their struggles and aspirations through an art form. As Naezy, one of the genre’s pioneers, puts it: “Gully rap peels back the curtain of corruption and poverty and crime.”

A far cry from the bling-fuelled narratives of mainstream rap, it resonated deeply with a generation craving for authenticity.

Gully rap’s roots can be traced back to the early 2000s when hip-hop culture began to take hold in Mumbai. Drawing inspiration from American rappers such as Tupac and Nas, young artists started expressing themselves through local rap battles and breakdancing events, and gully rap took off with the implementation of the rap style with different cultural contexts. The Bollywood connection also boosted its growth after the growing usage of gully raps in films. Songs such as Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy became a massive hit and exposed the audience to the idea of gully rap.

The drastic turning point came with the rise of social media platforms and with it, online rap battles became a breeding ground for talent, and the DIY spirit permeated the scene. Rappers such as Divine, another leading figure who began his career as an underground rapper after discovering hip-hop on his friend’s T-shirt, honed their craft independently, recording tracks on shoestring budgets and promoting them through word-of-mouth.

The release of Divine and Naezy’s collaborative track Mere Gully Mein in 2015 was a watershed moment. The song, with its infectious beats and lyrics that spoke about the harsh realities of Mumbai’s slums, captured the imagination of a nation. It lighted up social media, igniting the gully rap revolution. This focus on self-reliance, a reflection of the Jugaad mentality rather common in India, became a hallmark of gully rap. Divine himself emphasised this stating, “We didn’t have the infrastructure or the industry support. We had to create our lane.”

Gully rap is not just a catchy tune. It is a cultural earthquake that shook things up in more ways than one. It provided a platform for marginalised voices to be heard, giving the everyday struggles of many the attention it deserved. One of gully rap’s strengths has been its defiance of the status quo.

Unlike the polished pop of Bollywood, it thrives on the DIY spirit and stories of struggle, reflecting the realities of the marginalised communities. This authenticity is what propelled artists such as Divine and Naezy to stardom, becoming heroes for a generation yearning to be heard. However, mainstream success can be a double-edged sword. Popular record labels offer resources and increased audience, but can also water down the raw energy that defines this genre. The pressure to conform to the commercial expectations might lead to sanitised lyrics and beats, erasing the very element that made gully rap so powerful.

The future of gully rap hinges on finding the correct balance. As the genre navigates mainstream recognition and evolving trends, staying true to its core message of struggle and authenticity will be a necessity. Independent platforms such as Spotify and YouTube offer the solution, allowing artists to retain creative control. However, gully rap’s true potential lies in its ability to become a voice for offering a critical commentary on the Indian socio-economic landscape.

One thing is certain: gully rap has left an indelible mark on the Indian music landscape. It serves as an example of how powerful music can emerge from the most unexpected places, giving voice to a generation and inspiring countless others to chase their dreams.

