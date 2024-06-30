Guide, not pamper

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through the experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.”

— Helen Keller

In today’s world, parents often unknowingly craft their children into “snowflakes”, moulding them into fragile beings with an entitlement syndrome. Excessive pampering has become a show of false prestige among new-generation parents. They believe that showering unconditional love and arranging everything for their children without them asking is true parenting. However, this approach leads to negative outcomes in child development, fostering a sense of entitlement where everything is taken for granted.

A small setback in their life path makes them intolerant and unable to cope, as they have never faced discomfort before. They lack resilience, they start blaming others for their failures. Overprotected children, shielded from failure, struggle to deal with challenges, hindering their own growth.

Recent times have shown the detrimental effects of excessive pampering, with children from affluent families engaging in reckless behaviour, causing fatal accidents and committing crimes. Parents often try to shield them from consequences, mistaking it for love.

The real creators of vulnerable and emotionally fragile children are the parents. While some parents proudly exhibit these traits in society, they must realise the negative impact of excessive pampering and exhibiting love.

Working parents seek asylum under the busy and hectic lifestyle for not able to “carve a niche” in child parenting, but it’s a most dangerous mistake as children develop a hateful attitude towards society in general and towards parents in particular. Every parent shall take out time to have his or her part in developing a child. No excuses allowed.

In our country, parents are more concerned about their child’s education and career. Many parents insist their child become an IITian or a doctor. In this process, students are subjected to rigorous routines in coaching centres, exerting tremendous pressure upon them. We have seen many students taking drastic decisions to escape the torture and fear of studies. They fear failure, their parents’ status in society, disgraced comments from tutors, and guilt from unsuccessful attempts. For all these reasons, they take their own lives.

For guiding children in career selection or choosing higher education, there are specialist services available in the market to customise for individuals based on the interests of children and various parameters. We can always seek services from experts, rather than pressuring children to imitate others.

Parents can follow some simple yet effective practices to prepare their children to face any hardship in their life’s endeavours:

Encourage independence: allow children to solve problems on their own. This helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Set realistic expectations: teach children that failure is a part of life and an opportunity to learn and grow. Encourage them to take on challenges and praise their efforts rather than just their successes. Set achievable goals keeping in view of the realistic capacity of children.

Teach resilience: teach children how to handle setbacks. Share your experiences of failure and how you overcame them.

Provide support, not solutions: offer emotional support and guidance, but let children find their own solutions. This fosters self-confidence and independence.

Striking a balance between love and discipline is crucial in nurturing resilient and responsible individuals. Children need to experience challenges and failures to learn and grow. It’s time for parents to rethink their parenting approach and prioritise building character and resilience in their children for a brighter future.

Sureshbabu2222@gmail.com

