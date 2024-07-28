Growing wings

One day, I am going to grow wings.

The first story I ever wrote, if I remember correctly, happened in the fourth grade. And while I don’t remember all the details from those six sheets of ruled A4 sheets all those years ago, I do know that it was about running away from home.

I had likely been reading Roald Dahl’s The BFG, if I were to guess. Well, a good many schools and English teachers later, I still try to look back to this story, as I do with all those booklets and papers I had thrown out in juvenile embarrassment. What changed?

Adulthood, in a word. It’s almost shocking to see how easy it is to run away as an adult. The doors seem to just throw themselves open, after all.

Having said that, this sudden sense of freedom might instead feel like a carpet being pulled from right under your feet — unsuspecting victims sink, and we fall right down into a pit of our own empty expectations. Does it really have to be this way?

Death doesn’t discriminate between the sinners and the saints; and to put it simply, our mortal enemy is our own stagnation.

I’m not nearly as old enough to have figured out life just yet — I shall not claim to have, either — but if it means anything, Hideaki Anno’s Evangelion taught me that at the end of it all, there really isn’t going to be an adult who is going to come and save you. Not any more.

It’s not all grisaille, though. After all, these are opportunities. Doors that have been thrown open for you — doors that lead you to some place new, filled with magic and every other human wonder. Look around; does this scare you? It could; it would; it does.

Here’s the piece de resistance. We’re not alone. Be a youngling in a fishbowl, finally let loose in the most enormous of lakes; the expanse is massive, looming with dangers but filled to the brim with wondrous life — with fish just as old as us; and those that are so much older.

So maybe all we need to do is to keep moving. We stand still here in the middle of doubt and cowardice, and the answer is — and will continue to be — to keep moving. As for adulthood — well, we never needed to figure out life before we started living; so maybe, one day way down in the future we would unknowingly turn into adults of our own right, just by being ourselves wherever our circumstances take us.

That’s my two cents.

shanh042.310@gmail.com