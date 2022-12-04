Going to the fair

December 04, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

‘Nashe mein kaun nahin hai, mujhe batao zara (Who is not under intoxication, please tell me)... It is with this decades-old Bappi Lahiri song that the mela (fair) welcomes all the alienated and discontented souls. The almost deafening music coming from all directions tends to subside the depressing personal stories of spectators. Despite both the apparent and invisible differences, they start mirroring each other as they become one with the moment. And if the poetic gloom in the song becomes too overwhelming, we also have ‘ Mujhe naulakha manga de re o sainyaan deewane…’ to complement the scene.

The women are chattering and frolicking, their eyes expressing both elation and expectation as they escape from the drudgery of routine, even if it’s just for a night. They are dressed in their finest saris, some with their heads covered in ghoonghats, buying, and bargaining for, curios and clothes dangling at the shops. Also trying on goggles underneath their veil! These public events traditionally meant freedom for women from the confines of home, and continue to do so for many still, though the times have changed for the better.

As I peered over the earrings displayed on the road, the seller virtuously put down the cigarette he was smoking. The good, old patronising display of gentlemanly ethics that we women get in the name of equality and empowerment.

From the age-old jaggery filled jalebis to momos, golgappas and pasta, it was cultural heterogeneity and glocalisation that was served on the platter. All tasting similar with the same masala that I couldn’t figure out.

Cosplaying as gods

One of the most-awaited sights at the mela is the series of jhankis that display performers dressed as Hindu gods and goddesses dancing to raunchy and upbeat music. Cross-dressing has smoothly given way to women performers now. The songs resonate with humane and everyday problems. For example, the Bhojpuri lyrics in a song goes ‘.... peesat peesat bhangiya, mora banhiya pirata! ‘ It is Parvati complaining to Shiva that her hands hurt from preparing bhang for him. It is not just a domestic complaint, rather in the public arena this becomes a collective catharsis for millions of women engaged in unpaid, devalued household labour. It is an effort to initiate conversation with lightness and laughter, an attempt of its kind at smashing the patriarchy. It seems the gods intervene to account for the unaccounted labour!

Even with the music, make-up and get-up, the atmosphere is hardly monotonous and is charged with political undertones. The organisers of the jhankis compete for favour and rewards from local leaders with performers rushing down to dance with them or calling them up on the jhanki. The streets are filled with posters and banners of local leaders. It is an interesting interplay of local politics, ambitions, caste networks, and familial connections and dissensions. While we see male police-officers coalesced at a spot chatting with the local leaders, it is refreshing and heartening to see their female counterparts walking along with the people. It helps create a more benign public space for their fellow citizens.

We had poster images of the “majestic” Hindu deities and also that of B. R. Ambedkar placed ceremoniously and comfortably by the sellers amongst the pantheon of immortal gods. But what of the mortal man amidst them? He is looking at you, challenging you, dismantling all your notions of presumed superiority; standing dignified amidst those he challenged! And if this seems jarring, what would you make of a particular jhanki displaying a large portrait of Ambedkar in the front only to have other performers dressed as Hindu gods!

What I learnt that day was a simple lesson: it is only when we leave our “pride” and “prejudice”, do we get the “sense” to understand the “sensibilities’” of any particular environment.

tanusriv.321@gmail.com