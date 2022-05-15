Going incognito

Anonymity can bestow upon us a feeling of liberation, a freedom from self-proclaimed identities

Anonymity is a double-edged sword. One can make use of the anonymous status for vice (secretive and stealthy activities, for instance) or virtue (avoiding ostentatious exhibition of charitable and philanthropic activities).

There is, however, a third perspective, which is so subtle that it reveals itself only when we are sensitive to its presence. Anonymity can bestow upon us a feeling of liberation — a freedom from our own self-proclaimed identities. By being just another anonymous face among a crowd of anonymous others, we can feel an euphoric sense of liberation enveloping us. We are very much there with all our identities, yet anonymous to the immediate world around.

I was all by myself on a foreign land, and it was my maiden trip alone — from Columbus to Minneapolis, with a change of flight at Chicago. At the Chicago Midway International Airport, a delay of one hour was announced for my flight, and with the time difference putting the city one hour behind Columbus, I had nearly three hours on hand to be on my own. I chose a quiet, cosy corner, bought a coffee, took out the peanut packets they gave in the flight from Columbus and ensconced myself in a vantage corner. I looked around at the swarm of people, scurrying away towards all directions in great haste. A confluence of the peripatetic global diaspora. The words by Alan W. Watts came to my mind: “The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.”

Instead of feeling stressed or tense at being caught in the middle of an anonymous crowd, in an unfamiliar part of the world, I was surprised to see myself so happy and relaxed. It was quite liberating to be in some part of the world, thousands of miles away from my homeland, in transit and entirely unknown to anyone. No-one to greet me with a hello and no chance of running into an acquaintance. No need to check if any suspicious elements are lurking and loitering around, watching me with surreptitious looks, curious about my next move.

It was a blissful taste of liberation.... a luxurious, beatific sense of freedom at being incognito, though only for three hours of my life. I was a nobody, a no-one to everyone, just an infinitesimal speck in the vastness of creation. With not a single soul noticing me, I felt as though I did not exist in the eyes of others. Have I gone invisible? I smiled to myself as I thought about the invisibility cloak in Harry Potter.

Spirituality says that when we divest ourselves of all the attributes given to us by virtue of our birth in the world — name, age, physical attributes, education, relationship, lineage, ethnicity, caste, creed, race, colour — what is left of us is what we are in reality. When all the superficial layers of identities we attach to ourselves are removed, that is our true identity — real self. Without individual identity, it is the substratum that connects the human species at the core of existence; not only humans but all the manifested living beings of the world.

Without the individual identities tagged onto us, everyone is a nobody, everyone is anonymous to everyone else. When we do not know people by their identities, there is no prejudice, positive or negative, there is no bias and there is no judgmental attitude. Individual identities divide people and anonymity unites people at the core of existence.

J. Krishnamurti’s words rang in my ears: “It is good .... to be anonymous, to love what you are doing and not to show off ... You are just a creative human being living anonymously, and in that there is richness and great beauty.”

I shrugged out of the thought thread, took out a paperback from my backpack and leaned back in an enlightened mood .... waiting for the gate to beckon me into the transactional world of identities.

