Gift horse

It is customary to take gifts while visiting relatives and close friends. Gifts chosen with love and care are cherished and give the receiver a feeling beyond the material value of the stuff. It is easy to think of a gift for one’s own children whose tastes are known. When I moved out of Kerala in the late 1970s, my parents would travel by train for nearly three days to visit me. Yet they never hesitated to bring a jackfruit from our backyard in addition to banana chips, jackfruit jam, murukku and maa laddu, everything made at home. They would also bring saris and audio cassettes of Malayalam songs.

All those goodies would virtually transport me to home and make me feel indulged. My aunts visiting from their marital homes in North India also used to take boxes filled with murukku, thenkuzhal, adhirasam and silk saris. Once at the international airport in Mumbai, I saw an elderly Maharashtrian couple explaining to the staff at the check-in counter about the ingredients in the bhelpuri masala that they were carrying for their daughter in the U.S. The staff feared its potential to double up as pepper spray! After much pleading they agreed to leave the masala with the air hostess and collect it on reaching San Francisco.

Over the years, sartorial preferences have changed and I cannot repeat the act of gifting saris to my daughters since they hardly ever wear them and complain about the problem of plenty. They used to wear salwar-kameezes with dupatta for many years. And those I could easily gift either stitched or as materials. But their transition into smart casuals like most modern Indian women has put me in a fix. Now it makes practical sense to shop with them in one of the affordable fashion outlets. The situation applies to my grandchildren as well. My mother used to crochet frocks for my daughters and I too have stitched laces and done embroidery on their dresses.

Now, if I ever succeed in making my granddaughters wear such clothes, they would probably look as if they have stepped out from the wardrobes of the 1980s!

Recently I bought rakhis for my grandchildren from a Rajasthani woman at the roadside. I picked out letters from a tray full of alphabets. The young woman deftly plaited macramé with colour threads and brought out the selected names. She graciously accepted the money I gave and said that she had woven each rakhi with prayers for the wellbeing of the wearer. Her statement added value to the personalised wrist bands greatly loved by my grandchildren.

Food still remains a convenient gift and it is possible to buy almost anything from anywhere. The missing element though is the affection ingrained in the process of making at home, though tedious. My daughters and I have discovered the joy of exchanging small bottles of home-made chutneys and jams, curry leaves powder, home-made soap and hand-embroidered small bags. We also exchange unique local items such as honey from seasonal flowers like mahua, litchi and kadam and molasses from date palm available only during the winter months in Jharkhand with kamod ki kanki, a type of sticky broken rice and singdana, big-sized peanuts from Gujarat.

While stuffing lumps of khejur gur wrapped in newspaper into her backpack, my daughter, an architectural historian, felt like a medieval merchant bartering grains from Gujarat for jaggery from Jamshedpur. The same clumsily packed gur made me feel good for supporting the local economy directly. I suppose the feelings evoked by a gift depends on the ability to perceive beyond its material value and cherish a precious connection with the giver.

