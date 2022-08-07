Getting rejected 100 times

The strange thing about being a writer is that there isn’t necessarily a reason for being so. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A writer’s life is not always full of roses and rainbows

India is celebrating Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker Prize triumph for her book Tomb of Sand, a vibrant novel about an octogenarian widow crossing the border to resolve her childhood trauma.

Little did people know that the journey from putting pen to paper to getting awards and recognition is never easy. The famous authors we see today are the ones who opted to stand firmly over an Everest of rejections. They started off at the bottom.

A writer’s life is not always full of roses and rainbows. If you simply see the glamour of being a renowned author through rose-tinted glasses, you are not seeing the whole picture. There is a long rocky road ahead of you if you want to become a writer. Saying this does not mean other professions are easy to accomplish, but the irony is writing is not considered a job.

It’s a career, which is quite different. Banker, engineer, teacher, cook, these are jobs. You learn how to do them, and then you may earn a livelihood doing them. Being a professional writer is similar to being a professional sportsperson. In order to make a living from playing, you must play a lot and play better than most of them. That too under the scorching heat of pressure from loved ones who constantly insist that you rather do a legitimate job. Then there come the people who have the itch to peep into your bank account to see what a writer earns.

You will often listen to the rants that writing is easy. Well, if writing is that easy, then everyone would make a living of it or perhaps no one would as everyone can do it by themselves only. People normally think that to write a good piece, one needs inspiration which can be easily found. All you need to do is look around and you will get inspiration in the blink of an eye. The truth is inspiration is not a random fruit which will fall and a revolutionary thought like Newton’s will pop into your mind. One of the most difficult truths you will learn about writing is that if you sit ideally waiting for inspiration, you will never get any work done. Many people feel that you must be inspired to write, but it is nearly always the other way: you must write to get inspired.

The real struggle starts when you complete your write-up. There will be people who praise you and there will be people who criticise you for your writing. We often hear that writers must be thick-skinned and brave enough to handle the criticism and rejections. However, such bravery stems solely from the harsh experience. It’s not easy for writers obviously as they put their soul to those pages. A book of a writer is more like a child to them and it’s quite difficult to handle being told that your child couldn’t pass. Therefore, never stress yourself after receiving rejection, accept it and continue your journey. Remember, authors like J.K. Rowling and Stephen King wouldn’t be here inspiring us today if they hadn’t buried their numerous rejections under the graveyard of bitter experiences.

The writing journey is a marathon, not a sprint. Approach it with respect, and you will discover that while it won’t get any easier, it will be far more rewarding in the end. The strange thing about being a writer is that there isn’t necessarily a reason for being so. We write because we want to.

Just like Mr. Olivandar told Harry Potter that every wand chooses its wizard, every unheard tale chooses its writer. Therefore, if all the terrible realities, anxieties, and blockages of writing can’t stop you from sitting down and penning those tales, then congratulations! You have been chosen.

You never know the-story-that-is-not-written-yet will raise you to new heights when you make it a tangible reality some day.

