Getting along with neighbours

There needs to be mutual respect and goodwill on both sides of the fence

October 22, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

George N. Netto
Good neighbourliness is rooted in a genuine desire to be on friendly terms with one’s neighbours regardless of their religion, creed, social or economic status. 

| Photo Credit: weaver1234

It’s a social problem as old as time — friction between neighbours. Perhaps, just as familiarity breeds contempt, so does living in close proximity. Harmonious neighbourly relations, of course, cannot be sustained if there is underlying resentment or enmity.

Gregarious as we are, we usually face certain irritants caused by neighbours now and then — sometimes unwittingly and sometimes knowingly. Some neighbours, of course, can be perverse at times. How we tackle their vexations can make or mar our relationship with them and determine whether we can live compatibly with them. Apparently, a life-skill that neighbours need to learn is how to get along with each other.

Good neighbourliness is rooted in a genuine desire to be on friendly terms with one’s neighbours regardless of their religion, creed, social or economic status.

Being considerate to one’s neighbours is of vital importance if there is to be mutual respect and goodwill on both sides. And inconsiderate neighbours, as everyone knows, can be a headache quite literally.

The annoyances are many and varied. A common grievance is playing loud music at untimely hours or late at night with little consideration for others. Having one’s premises repeatedly fouled up by a neighbour’s dog, dumping litter, malicious gossip, borrowing things and seldom returning them, and children left unsupervised are among the many aggravations that we resent.

Ideally, in the interests of better social relations, there should be a ‘code of conduct’ drawn up by housing societies or at least an implicit understanding among neighbours not to inconvenience each other.

gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

