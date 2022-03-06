German diaries

West Berlin was a beautiful city with many attractions and places to see, each with its own history of wars and triumphs

In June 1973, I was one of the group selected to visit Germany (at that time West Germany) as a DAAD scholar from IIT Madras for one year and four months. It was our first experience of air travel. We flew from Madras to Delhi and then to Frankfurt. From Frankfurt, different groups travelled on train to the places where they were assigned to learn German in Goethe Institutes for four months.

I was to learn German in Schwabisch Hall, a small town near Karlshruhe. We were accommodated with different German families which was the system. We had to dine outside for which arrangements were made. On the first day, it was already night when I occupied my room. I wish to mention the kindness of the house lady, who offered bread, butter and milk. The Goethe Institute was about a 20-minute walk from where I lived. Our teacher was Dr. Rahimi and she was a very enthusiastic teacher. It was a very nice time we had. Persons from different parts of India were taking the course and also from different countries.

After the four-month course, each of us went to different universities. I had to work in the fluid mechanics laboratory of Technical university, West Berlin. Getting accommodation for a reasonable rent was a problem. I had written to Raghunatha Rao, my colleague in the IIT, to help me. He had first booked me in a pension (a boarding house) for a week. Then I could find some suitable accommodation.

I reached the Zoo Station, the central railway station, around 8 p.m. Mr. Rao had given me the address of the Pension which was supposed to be not far from the station. I took a taxi and gave the address to the driver who happened to be in her twenties. She took me near to the place, but could not exactly locate the address. She drove for a couple of minutes. Then she said she could not locate the address readily and hence she was switching off the meter and did so. This was my first exposure to German honesty and straightforwardness. She took me to the Pension and charged me the amount which was earlier recorded on the meter.

West Berlin was a beautiful city with many attractions and places to see, each with its own history. It is a city that was witness to many wars and triumphs. Its citizens had undergone agony and ecstasy many times. The city at that time was divided into units belonging to America, Britain and France. One saw boards such as “American sector starts” or “French sector ends”. The Bundestag, the Parliament building, was restored but holes made by bullets on one of the walls could be seen as a reminder of what had happened. However, with a few exceptions, one did not notice the war effects at all.

