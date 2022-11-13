Gateway to the divine

Music breaks all barriers, both internal and external, visible and unseen

One of the purest forms of art is music. It is as pure as the first drop of water melting from the Himalayan peaks. Music soothes the soul. The essence of music is addictive; once you start listening to it, there is no turning back.

I fell in love with music a few years ago when I first heard a piece of classical music. The tune and harmony seemed to have enchanted me at the time, bringing the world to a standstill and only the music played. I was left with a lasting impression from the experience.

Every time music buries itself into our hearts, it fosters feelings and understanding that are beyond explanation. We call it happiness or sorrow but I believe it’s much more complex. For me, music is a way of bringing my mind to this moment, a form of meditation that showers pure and immense joy.

There is an alchemy to music. After busy and tiring work hours, the best way to end the day is by putting on an earpiece and listening to good music. The music that transforms us and gives us the desire to conquer the world the next day.

Listening to music can bring joy never felt before. Music takes the clinging past and the furious future away and exposes us to the happiness that resides at this moment. As the music penetrates the skin, it releases the extreme joys trapped deep inside by a restricted mind.

Music helped me make really good friends. One day, I was driving home from college and saw a group of singers playing guitars and singing. Standing there and listening to them, I joined in. We all shared a smile and started singing. I never had encountered these people before, but at that particular moment, the bond which was created was magical.

At that moment, the alchemy of music was manifested. It graciously penetrated through every barrier, both internal and external, visible and unseen. The barriers that keep people so far apart that even those right next to us remain unfamiliar.

