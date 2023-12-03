HamberMenu
Gasping under pollution
Premium

The race for development has led to pollution with land, water and air damaged

December 03, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Balasubramaniam Pavani
With pollution, survival and existence are a true challenge.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

God’s most wonderful gift to all species on earth is breath. In today’s times, we are gasping for breath. It has become a luxury. Pollution is a great war that mankind is fighting.

Pollution is not just a burning issue, but it is a lifestyle result. Man has adopted dangerous proportions of needs, wants and consumerism. Now it may sound out of place to say that the consumption habit is at the root of not only pollution but also major ills we are as a global population facing today. Man was thrifty even a few decades ago, leading a much simpler and economical life. Strangely, improvement in certain economic indices led to an increase in pollution. The lifestyle preferences, food habits and increased demands by employers can be rightly held responsible for the evils today. The Animal Kingdom is clearly divided into humans and other animals. Imbalance in various forms is clearly seen, and the oceans suffer no less from the polluted atmosphere.

We are all living in a concrete jungle, and the environment is fast becoming an unpleasant one.

Densely populated crowds everywhere, with large buildings, very little greenery, and lives are being lived in most dangerous places. Survival and existence are a true challenge. The population spread is too lopsided and far from being even. We have made our lives miserable.

Trees are felled mercilessly, the need for wood and widening spaces are given priority over fresh breath of air. Planting saplings after felling of huge trees is a cruel joke, the intervening period between felling of trees and the time for plants to grow into huge trees can be described as seriously dangerous times.

balasubramaniampavani@gmail.com

