Open Page

Gaming the lockdown fads

There is a growing sense of panic in me when I hear rumours that our PM may be speaking on TV again.

My fear is that the lockdown may be fully lifted, and I still don’t know where on earth to get a “sourdough starter” or what is Dalgona coffee. I’m afraid I may have given my Facebook pals the impression that I had whipped up these lockdown rages. Neither did I attempt railway cutlets or Mulligatawny soup from the Anglo-Indian recipes group I joined — after commenting “Making these rightaway!”, I took a nap rightaway.

Back in the day, when the “Mask” was only a Jim Carrey film, we never imagined a mask would become compulsory wear. So I told many people that I was all set to make designer masks. But about one million faster-thinking entrepreneurs beat me to it — including a jeweller from Gujarat who is now putting beautiful diamond chains across masks and selling them for lakhs apiece.

Nor has my idea for designer T-shirts with clever lines gone anywhere. “Stay 6ft away or go 6 ft under” is still in my scribbling pad.

Spicing up

I am terrified I will be found out for more false impressions I have inadvertently put out there. Like pretending my tray of balcony-grown micro-greens are thriving and that I put them in salads every day, when actually they died in a heavy downpour — immediately after I proudly posted the first signs of tiny green sprouts on Instagram.

Anything looks better in a tight close-up (except nostrils, which are what I see most of the time in some Zoom birthday parties I have been attending). The close-ups of Irish roasted potatoes got 48 likes in an hour! And with comments like “Wow, you’ve become pro chef now”, I live in dread that someone will find that image on Pinterest.

But I admit I am a real liar for posting the 10 favourite books on my shelf, ever since my literary friends challenged me to it on Facebook. I found out we can easily Google famous book covers, so I immediately put up Of Mice and Men and made such a huge impression around the world (“wow, you love Steinbeck too?”) when I am wondering, “now what exactly did he write about”? Must Google him fast.

I’m guilty I bluffed that I am joining online tutorials on Tarot card reading, prompting emojis of claps galore. My Yoga master thinks I do six surya namaskars a day, when actually the real surya does a namaskar to me, as I sit lazily on my balcony, catching up with WhatsApp gossip.

indubee8@yahoo.co.in

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 12:47:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/open-page/gaming-the-lockdown-fads/article32362344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story