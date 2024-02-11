Fresh beginnings

February 11, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST

The Northeast monsoon beat a retreat in the month of December in Chennai, and people were finally free from the hassle of water-logging on roads that had caused vehicles and pedestrians to sink in water.

With the announcement of music and dance festivals by various sabhas, people started preparing to get drenched again, this time in music. Ragas like Kalyani and Sankarabharanam, rendered by eminent musicians, reverberated across the city. Ragas like Thodi and Bairavi really enlivened my spirit.What an experience for me and many others to welcome the New Year in a music hall, while wishing each other Happy New Year.

This was only for a small part of the population. Many celebrated New Year’s Eve at home; others did so in hotels or at parties.

2024 is also a leap year, so one more day for the year, and hopefully extra prosperity for the country. We also pray for a world full of peace, free of present tensions.

The beginning of this year also brought Pongal, the harvest festival, and we hoped for a bountiful harvest. We also worship our animals on this occasion. Rains are important too; but anything like the recent rains we had will wash away all spirit and joy. Let us hope for sunshine in everybody’s life in 2024.

