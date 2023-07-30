Freeze frame

July 30, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Many memories of our good old days remain embedded in our photo albums. Whenever I go through my childhood photographs, they take me back to those carefree days. Each flip of the page evokes and unfurls endless memories.

“Is it you? So cute! All are looking so young.” As soon as my daughter said this, I could not stop sharing an array of beautiful stories and memories of that time.

Photographs are the source through which we recollect, cherish and relive the past moments frozen in time. Each photograph carries and states its own story. Youthful faces of those times and the old background and set-up in these photographs excite us.

Our old pictures of that time are few in number but are treasured more than the deluge of snapshots taken these days. Mobile phones, laptops and pen drives have replaced photo albums. Nowadays, most of us do not even bother to print photos; rather, we delete most of them when our gadget’s storage space runs low.

The quantum leap in technology and evolution of smart gadgets with inbuilt cameras have brought in a revolution in photography and have made it more easier, accessible and economical. Modern technology has enabled us to capture more lively and candid photographs. The advanced technology has liberated us to click photographs anywhere, anytime and even without any help by clicking selfies.

After clicking the photos begins the onerous task of selecting the flawless ones. Filter features have added more charm and fun to photography. Now, one can be more creative with the art of photography.

But by putting filters, don’t we dilute the real feel in them?

In earlier times, photographs were clicked meticulously with precision. Everyone used to stand aligned and pose seriously to capture a perfect picture, save and document the memory. Now, it has mostly become a favourite and fun way to pass time. Netizens of today love posting these pictures on social media and grab attention. It has become an inexpensive means of revealing inner joy, togetherness, thrill in life and to feel upbeat and zestful. The ease of clicking photos has made us all amateur shutterbugs to such an extent that it has become an irresistible compulsive behaviour to click pics every now and then.

The explosion of social media platforms have impacted the usage, purpose and significance of photographs largely. Nowadays, posting pictures on social media has become a medium of self-expression, sharing the joy, connecting and communicating with friends online.

Photographs are a flashback of the past and storehouse of memories and a ride through the memory lane of these nostalgic snaps is always special.

kirtibihani02@gmail.com