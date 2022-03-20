Forgotten entreprenuers

Telegram messenger, tin smiths, grinder repairers, where have they gone?

Childhood memories are incomplete without remembering certain individuals who made life easier and interesting. A variety of services, most of which obsolete today, conveniently reached the doorsteps those days.

The postman has always been the humble and more loved service provider. Rain or shine, his service is prompt. His closest associate, the telegram messenger, has walked to the pages of history, but remains in the memories, sweet and bitter, of the elderly.

And there was this old woman carrying her merchandise on the head in a palm-leaf basket by our house before sunrise. Her spongy idlis and mouthwatering coconut chutney were heaven. During festivals, crispy medu vadai would add value to her service. Her idlis have set the benchmark whenever I eat the dish today. The woman in white sari, her forehead dabbed with holy ash and silvery grey hair knotted, personified punctuality and consistency.

Occasionally, this humble man, in a muddy dhoti with exposed torso and a ragged linen wound around his head, would show up in the lane. He came walking, his tool kit, a jute sack containing a chisel and a hammer, dangling through his bare back. This man of a calm demeanour never made weird cries like the man selling panju mittai in a huge glass jar on a pushcart. He would quietly knock at doors, often making the women take him for a beggar, and ask, “ammi kothanuma?”

He would neatly dent the mortar and pestle so as to make grinding of coconut and spices smooth and fine. Since he was the only such skilled hand visiting the area, his service was in demand every time he showed up. The honest man would take only a nominal charge and go with a smile.

Once in a blue moon would appear the tin smiths. In those days, copper and brass vessels with worn-out tin lining either ended up in garrets or kitchen lofts. Two men would camp in a prominent place in our locality and dig a pit and fix a bellow. Soon the temporary smithy would be crowded with women and children with copper and brass vessels. The non-stop work would go on till late evening.

The waste collector, who came once or twice a year, always reminds me of the need to let go of the past. Parting with an old toy I played with years ago or a shirt I was much fond of and could no more wear was really a challenging moment. While rummaging through the storeroom lofts and unused chests, things I badly missed years ago, like a top or an old photograph, would show up, safely hiding from me all these years. It was also the moment of silent reconciliation after having blamed someone for the loss.

The peanut vendors would be the last visitors, ringing a bell. A couple would slowly push the cart, mindful of their toddler sleeping at one corner, and sell hot peanuts in the late evenings.

The day would not be complete without nibbling hot, crispy peanuts after peeling away the skin. People, mostly workers returning home, would bite the salty, peppery nuts and take home the snack in paper cones to the dear ones at home. As the light originating from the lantern attached to the pushcart faded away, the locality would call it a day waiting for the idli patti to wake up the sleepy village the next morning.

