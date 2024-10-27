Foreign fascination

As many common citizens who dream to cross the border to see lands they have seen only in picture postcards, vlogs, movies and on Instagram and Facebook, I too had a childhood dream of visiting a foreign country. From a family which has every member with travel as a hobby, I had my first brush with traversing the length and breadth of India in my early childhood with a visit to Mumbai in 1990 and again to that city, along with Pune and Goa, in 1993.

My father, an avid tourism enthusiast, made sure not to miss any important feature, be it historical or otherwise, of the cities we visited, ensuring that it becomes a learning experience for his children apart from the break from the mundane routine of daily life. In the past more than two decades, this charm with travel continues without in any way losing its sheen and has thus become a part of our lives to the extent that it is hard to visualise any year going without travel.

In the past few years, I, along with my family, have measured the lengths and breadths of the country, travelling from north to south and east to west. This tour of Bharat included Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, Sikkim and the Andaman Islands, to name a few. A visit to each of these taught us the geographical and cultural diversity of our nation, and the varied nature of landscapes that one can witness while travelling from one part of India to the other.

However, the dream of crossing the national borders remained, along with an inquisitiveness and curiosity of how different a nation would be from India. Being a millennial and having seen both the pre-Internet and the social media era, I got an opportunity to see all the famous places of the world, from Sydney Opera House to Eiffel Tower and from the Statue of Liberty to the Alps, in picture postcards and on Facebook and Instagram.

My wait ended, neither not too early nor too late, when I got an opportunity to visit Singapore in December 2023. As many Indians who still dreamt of going abroad and see something extraordinary or unusual which is not available in India, I too got carried away by the same thinking of witnessing a stark difference between India and Singapore. Though the difference was visible, it was not in the way each one of us visualise. The post-liberalisation India of the 1990s has vanished that difference.

As I kept observing the nation in my cab from the airport to the hotel and for the next four or five days, I could not notice any visible difference between Singapore and India in urban facilities. High-rise glass-facade skyscrapers can be seen in the satellite towns of Noida and Gurugram as well. A ride in the Singapore metro was no different from that in the Delhi Metro with a major difference being ample space to move as, with a population of only six million, people were not jostling for space.

Universal Studios, a very popular tourist attraction, is a fun park, and though the visit was enjoyable, I noticed that barring a few, all rides and other amenities are available in the fun parks that I visited in India. All famous international brands, be it restaurant or apparel, are there in my country which discouraged me to purchase anything.

However, the stark difference between India and Singapore that I observed minutely was the discipline among the citizens, the surprisingly orderly traffic, the clean and pollution-free air and the sparkling cleanliness.

The first thing which made me happy and surprised was the traffic discipline. At each traffic junction, as the light turned red, all the vehicles stopped with a distance of at least one metre between them as if it was a synchronised performance. There was no such thing as bumper-to-bumper traffic. It was hard to make out whether any car was a few years or few weeks old as all appeared equally swanky without any dent or scratches. There were no diesel vehicles on the road as I learned from a cab driver. Only petrol or hybrid cars.

There was no heterogeneity of traffic as in India with cars and buses being the only vehicles. As far as I could observe, only delivery persons used motorbikes and they slipped very easily between the space available on the road without in any way creating a traffic mess. This was a breather for me having become habituated to seeing a dozen different types of vehicles from cars, buses, motorbikes, autorickshaws and vans, creating a traffic mess with traffic rules going for a toss.

The citizens were disciplined. No one spat or threw anything on the road. At each traffic junction, pedestrians crossed only through a zebra crossing when the traffic light for them turned green without waving their hands for the vehicles to stop when it was their turn to move. No vehicle stepped on the zebra crossing but stopped a few inches behind it.

I could not find any beggars on the streets nor any cobbler, puncture shop, fruit carts or other items by the roadside. All the roads were free of stray animals. No cows, buffaloes or stray dogs could be seen.

Except in a few places, the city was largely free of hoardings and billboards. There was no brand promotion of any kind. The billboards or cut-outs of the Prime Minister, Ministers or Opposition leaders were nowhere to be seen.

The air was so clean that the pollution standards index (PSI), as it is known there, was less than 50 in all the areas when I checked on the Internet, thus giving my lungs an opportunity to heal for a few days. There was no plastic, polythene or other garbage on the roadside; nor was there any dust.

During my stay, it rained intermittently every day for a few hours, but there was no water logging. The drainage system was excellent.

All these I could not find in India. While cherishing my memories during my return, I also wished I could see the same things in India one day before I leave this world.

