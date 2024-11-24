For whom the bells chime

Since the dawn of civilisation, bells have chimed for the benefit of communities the world over. A bell can symbolise the commencement or the end of an event. It can call to order, give a command, provide a warning and even convey a message. In his metaphysical poem, For Whom the Bell Tolls, John Donne used the tolling of a church bell to express the idea of interconnectedness of humanity. Edgar Allen Poe’s poem The Bells depicts the different sounds of bells and the events they symbolise. There is a popular legend about the Tamil king Manuneeethi Cholan who had hung a giant bell within his palace for anyone needing justice.

Apart from the large temple and church bells, there is a wide range of smaller bells commonly used from alarm clock to fire alarms. My childhood days was filled with the tintinnabulations of the bell toys and wonderful nursery rhymes like Jingle bells. I also grew up with the sound of sublime prayer bells at home. However, the one that made a lasting impression on me was my school bell. It was a simple device: a piece of iron bar suspended from a wooden beam which would be struck with a hammer by our school peon, Perumal.

Every 45 minutes when the bell rang, we picked up our stuff, and scurried on to our next class. Our first lessons in time management perhaps were rendered to us by this bell which was initially not a friendly sort of sound, but later became a part of our growing years. At the end of the evening session, the much-awaited moment was that of the school peon, Perumal going towards the bell with his hammer, to ring the long bell which meant that we were free to go home. After I moved to the school hostel, the dinner bell became the most welcome one. The other bells that interested me in my early days were the calling bell in offices and the door bell at homes. Those days, only the head of an office sitting in an air- conditioned room used an electric calling bell. Other officers had on their tables calling bells to be pressed to create a tinkling sound to call the peons. They had several bell codes. One of my colleagues had instructed his peon that, whenever there were visitors in his room, and he pressed the bell once and asked for tea, he should bring tea for all in the room. If he pressed the bell twice and asked for tea, the peon need not bring anything till the visitors left.

Knocking on the door with one’s knuckles has been the traditional practice followed by one calling on someone else’s dwelling. Most of the knocking sounds are recognizable by the inmates of a house. If a knock sounds somewhat unfamiliar, the household ignores it and the unwanted visitor gets away. The system of door bell which is popular now is relatively of recent origin. The doorbells range from jarring buzzers to chimes that produce musical notes. Smart video door bell possessed by a relatively small number of people, is a sign of class and upward mobility. While a buzzer sound is aggressive, demanding immediate attention, a musical bell seems to politely ask: “Could you please open the door”. I have noticed many prefer to knock or call “Sir”, rather than use the bell. It is partly due to the habit of not looking for the bell and partly due to out-of-order bells they encounter. All said and done, a bell, big or small, plays a key role in our lives and deserves to be called an ordinary thing which is extraordinary.

