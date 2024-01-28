For the love of books

January 28, 2024 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST

By reading, seeing, hearing, touching, smelling and even kissing books, I grew up. The journey has continued through the different stages of life and now, basking in the warm rays of the setting sun as a septuagenarian. For me, libraries are where books are worshipped, and book stores are where they are celebrated.

I joined a library in my village at the age of 10. But my initiation into reading happened when I was just four. At 72, books still excite and enthral me. As a reader, writer, editor and publisher, I spend most of my day and night among books even now.

My grandfather gifted me a book, written in beautiful English and printed in glossy art paper, with so many awesome pictures showing the Christian missionary works in an African country. That was my first book other than a class text. I kept that book close to my heart for many years and read it over and over again until I wanted to become a missionary and write, print and publish books in high production quality. But my parents did not approve of mine becoming a priest. So leaving aside my desire to work among the poor and downtrodden, I began to learn more and more on the various aspects of creative writing and the art and science of book production.

The SMSM public library at Ettumannor was my first library. Now I have memberships in 60 well-stocked libraries in India and abroad. Books are an undying passion for me. But many of my dear and near ones can’t quite appreciate it always.

Recently, my wife and I were returning home after a 20-week literary tour of the U.K. I had purchased 30 or so books, some of them huge volumes. At the time of packing, we had minor arguments on what all books were to be left behind to adjust the weight limitations on the flight. I could not bring myself to make any compromise about my books and she, partly in protest, had to discard some of the gifts she got from friends and relatives.

