For introverts, a dream come true

With fewer people around and all in masks, there is no need to smile or talk

Till recently, we the introverts had a tough time trying to embrace our own identity. If the pandemic has left any group with a sliver of happiness, it should be us. The new way of life has been perfect for us, as the social distancing measures have given us the freedom to be what we are.

Previously, while walking in our office or public places, we had been extremely troubled to decide in a fraction of a second whether to smile at a person or not. Not to mention the timing of the smile. Now, the masks have come as a boon, and it’s left to the extroverts to decide whether to smile or not while we just walk happily facing people confidently.

No panic

The probability of facing too many people has also come down. At the grocery, ice cream parlour, walking zone, workplace or anywhere, there are so fewer people. No more panic feelings about how to strike a conversation, where to look while speaking and when to stop talking. It’s a heavenly feeling to encounter only a handful of people wherever we go, and no one is inclined to have long conversations. We heave a sigh a relief that there are no more worries about offering the hand for shaking and be in a double mind about how firm it should be and when to loosen the grip. The workplace has always been a nightmare, a dreaded feeling to meet so many people every day. We plot plans to avoid meeting people by reaching early and leaving late. Since most of us are working from home, it relieves us from all the embarrassment of meeting strangers. Sitting comfortably in the confines of our home in front of the computer screen, introverts have now become intrepid and bold speakers.

