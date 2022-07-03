For humans’ best friend

There are dog trainers, dog clinics, dog spas, dog feed, dog merchandise, and dog-hostels

Having been a dog-lover since her childhood, my niece is well disposed towards street dogs. On the contrary, I used to feel spooked by dogs so much so that I even avoided early morning walks because empty streets were dominated by canines. My fear has however mutated into fondness after I came into close quarters with a pet which my niece, fulfilling her long-nurtured desire, brought home one fine day.

It has now been more than one year since my niece spotted a litter of puppies loitering around a fast food kiosk in the market. Being an innate cynophilist, she stopped spontaneously to accost them. She glanced around furtively for the mother of the pups. Discerning her thoughts, the kiosk-owner told my niece that she could take one of the puppies home, if she wished, as their mother had not survived. So she picked up the cutest of the bunch and sped home in her car with the cherished catch.

The week-old pup was a surprise guest for folks at home who welcomed it as a fait accompli. The pup was quickly named Zara. In the next couple of days, she was taken to a veterinarian for vaccination and to a spa for shampooing. Since it was winter time, warm clothing and a cosy bed were arranged. Often Zara would sneak into my niece’s bed. Very soon, everyone around started pampering and playing with the adopted puppy. I wondered what fate her stray siblings from the litter might be facing in comparison.

After a fortnight or so, a dog-trainer was engaged to tutor baby Zara. The trainer, a smart chap who came on a motorbike, would ask, “Where is the kid?”, referring to Zara, before commencing the session. At the end of one month, he coolly charged 10,000 rupees for training Zara for an hour daily. My niece and Zara have developed a strong bond over the period. The latter has grown and groomed amazingly well, fully reciprocating the unconditional love reposed in her by her benefactor.

As it happens in life, an occasion of a temporary separation arose. My niece was to travel with her folks for some days. She desperately wanted to take Zara along in the aeroplane which didn’t work out. As it would have been unmanageable for the extended family to look after spoilt Zara in the absence of my niece, it was decided to leave her in the care of a dog hostel, which provided temporary shelter to pets at a “modest” fee of 500 rupees a day. Hostel has now become the temporary abode of Zara whenever my niece travels.

Gradually I have discovered that there is a flourishing ecosystem for pet-care. There are dog trainers, dog clinics, dog spas, dog feed, dog merchandise, and dog hostels. Most important, observing and playing with Zara has rid me of my hesitancy for dogs. The change of heart is palpable as I have even stopped shrinking away from stray dogs in my neighbourhood.

