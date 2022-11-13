For happy childhood

A considerable number of children grow up amid conflicts and quarrels, and this is where complications and confusion start to unfold

Childhood is the most cherished phase of our lives. The events and experiences that we encounter in our childhood mark an indelible impression on the development of a stable, healthy, and peaceful adulthood. In fact, the family make a remarkable contribution in shaping a child’s personality. Children instinctively tend to replicate the qualities and mannerisms of their parents or other members of the group.

Children who suffer as victims of violence, negligence, or abuse in any form undergo major changes in their psychological and behavioural patterns. Sometimes, the sudden loss of a loved one or stress caused by poverty also affects the mental and physical well-being of a child. A considerable number of children grow up amid the conflicts and quarrels between their parents, and this is where complications and confusion start to unfold.

The person with whom a child significantly interacts and engages also holds a substantial bearing on how they perceive the world and understand themselves as individuals. And therefore, any kind of complexity faced in such early attachments affects further relationships as well. Sometimes, parents tend to exert pressure on children, as a result of which the latter will start to detach themselves from the former. They bury everything within themselves, curb their circle, and restrict their emotions and feelings. Studies have evidenced that children who evolve under constant stress are more prone to physical and psychological consequences such as rapid breathing, heart pounding, reacting violently, self-destruction, and substance abuse.

Self-esteem and self-care gradually take a reverse gear. As we know, home is the first school for every child, and parents set an ideal example through their actions and words. After all, little ones long for love and care, and when these are provided unconditionally, the chances of falling for unnecessary relationships or habits are less likely. Avoid discussing family affairs and using abusive language in the presence of children. Instil good values and practices in them by making them follow along with you. Spend some quality time with your child every day and make yourself acquainted with their choices and skills so that you can help them create the best version of who they are.

Support them in dealing with their challenges by offering suggestions in a way that makes it easier for them to adapt and imply. Such a friendly approach will ensure the children get a sense of security and protection. For a child, everything seems to be plain, and it is only through their family, they learn to explore the world and themselves. Every child is a special gift to the world, and thus it is our responsibility to promise them a bright and inspiring future.

