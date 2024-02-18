Footpath walking in style

February 18, 2024 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST

When you think of a walker, imagine Dilip Kumar strolling past the woods and glades singing “Suhaanaa Safar Aur Ye Mausam Haseen”.

The “dreamer” is a footpath walker exactly like him; happiness is writ large on the face. He is a rare species alright, but you cannot miss him. There is a song on his lips and a spring in his steps. Clearly, he is in his own dream world — a free spirit, sauntering down the footpath for no apparent rhyme or reason!

This is the age of multitasking. The “multi-tasker” does a lot simultaneously, as though he is an ashtavadhaani (ability to demonstrate eightfold concentration) of sorts.

As he walks on the footpath, he carries on a conversation on the mobile phone and watches memes, all at the same time. With his head lowered and glued to the phone, he is oblivious to his surroundings. The onus is entirely on you to get out of harm’s way. And if you have two such absent-minded “multi-taskers” walking in opposite directions, well, it is a perfect recipe for imminent disaster!

The speed of the walk must be carefully calibrated on the footpath. You are walking at a certain pace, singing “Suhaanaa Safar”, only to find the song and step abruptly come to a halt. In front is a person walking at a snail’s pace. Our footpaths are mostly single-lane paths, not wide enough for you to overtake and move on. You are stuck to the same track, with little choice but to follow.

If the person is from the opposite gender, the mind goes into a tailspin. Is it right to follow? Are you following too close? However, it is not easy to slow down your pace, especially if you have a long foot span.

In slowing down, you must walk with your knees bent, much like a burglar on the prowl. That would bring the police behind you even faster!

Sometimes, you are on a sticky wicket. You encounter another walker coming from the opposite direction. You swerve to the left. He follows you. You swerve to the right. He follows you. It is as if his limbs are tied to yours, and try as you might, you cannot avoid him. Both feel equally sheepish, helplessly trying to dodge past the other. You screech to a halt, inches away from a full, frontal collision!

Some walkers cover the entire width of the footpath. You can’t blame this walker; he is built that way.

Years of pumping iron at the gymnasium has given him a chiselled body. Frequent gym-goers have an anatomical problem — their arms don’t hang down like the rest of us. They are stretched out, as though they are stricken with a boil under their armpits. Our friend walks with a swagger, with his arms spread out, like Ghatotkacha doing the rounds. In the process, he covers the entire breadth of the footpath. How are you going to pass him? The only solution is to shrink into a foetus posture, squeeze yourself between his arm and body, and bolt ahead.

Once past him, the relief is immense, and you can continue with your favourite song — “Suhaanaa Safar...”