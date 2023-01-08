Football with grandma!

January 08, 2023 12:53 am | Updated January 07, 2023 02:20 pm IST

“What are you watching on TV so late in the night, sitting all by yourself,” grandma asked. “I am watching World Cup football, grandma. Morocco is playing against Portugal,” I answered. Grandma was aghast. Knitting her eyebrows she asked, “If Portuguese people are playing, why are you wasting your time? When is India’s match?”

It was tough to explain to grandma. “India is not playing. They have not taken India!” Grandmother found it difficult to swallow. Rolling her eyes and peering through her spectacles, she questioned, “Why have they not taken India? How can they play a World Cup without India? Isn’t India part of the world?”

Boys next door

As far as grandmother was concerned, this was exactly like the matches in the neighbourhood. Invariably, the big boys were bullies who regularly cast out the most docile child! Many times, she had to step in and put a firm word, “Next time, you don’t include this poor child in your game, wait and watch what I do!”

She felt the same bullying tactics were meted out to India! We were just too nice for the world. I had to tell grandma the truth. “We do not run fast. You must run fast to play football!” Grandma was more confused, “Why cannot we run fast? Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Tendulkar used to run, isn’t it?”

I was stumped by grandma’s question. There were two problems to tackle. One was the confusion regarding the sport. The second was a problem in chronology. The world had moved on, but grandma’s players still belonged to a prehistoric time.

“Tendulkar played cricket. But this is football. Here, we have to run and kick also!”

The above conversation never took place. It is entirely a figment of my imagination. Grandma passed away a few years ago. I am reminded of her childlike innocence and her probing questions. As memory, she lives on. One part of the mind becomes grandma, and the other part is me. The conversation continues, some hilarious, some absurd, much like earlier times!

