Flights of fancy

I am neither an aviation expert nor a certified financial analyst. I am simply a passenger, who courtesy my employers and earlier an international welfare organisation, had the privilege of flying reasonably frequently over a span of three decades. And it is in this perspective I attempt to share my views on Air India, which is back with the Tatas.

My maiden flight was by a scheduled Dutch carrier, when I was offered a scholarship way back in the mid-1980s. I did not even know how to fasten the seatbelt. The destination was Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Onward was a KLM flight — European cabin crew and for a debutant air traveller, it was a challenge to understand their accent and make even simple demands for food and drinks. At the end of the scholarship tenure, I dared to take off on a trip in Northern Europe mostly via Eurail.

When sitting near the Piccadilly Circus fountain in London, I was inspired by a group of Japanese tourists, who cheered every time the giant neon sign displayed a Japanese brand: Sony, Toyota, National, Japanese Airways and so on. I was told by one of them that even if there were hours of delay (rare) or strenuous deviation, they always chose to fly JAL. So when my turn came to board an Air India flight back to Bombay, I ascended the boarding stairs like a “Maharaja”. I was enamoured of the matriarchal crew, Namaskars and the two-minute instant smiles. With a vengeance, I dipped ferociously into the curries, dhal and raithas during the eight-hour flight. But we started with a long delay and had to miss the connecting flight to Madras. But Air India graciously accommodated us in the Airport Centaur Hotel, which was owned by its own subsidiary. Next day, I woke up in time to reach the complimentary breakfast hall.

I mustered courage to beckon a passing bearer and asked him if he would take my orders. I will never ever forget that quick dashing repartee: “Sorry Saab, we are on strike.”

Air India did compensate me 20 years later! I was flying to London and had a business class ticket but got upgraded to first class. Believe me, in that huge segregated part of the Boeing jet, I was the one and only passenger! The de facto Reich, Emperor, Samrat, whatever you chose to call. The entire catering gantry was at my disposal!

They have treated me like a Maharaja, not once, but many times. In Singapore, Hong Kong and so on, it was always the same SOP: delays, missed flights, and expensive hotel accommodation all charged to the Consolidated Fund of India. From where do you think the ₹60,000-crore debt comes?

I hope the Tatas do not break that tradition, in their attempt to cut corners.

