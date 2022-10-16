Fitting in

Outlasting one set of dentures is bad enough. Outlasting two is criminal

A change of dentures is the last thing one should have in old age. I learned the hard way when I had a change recently. The new set hurts and renders speech hard and indistinct. The experience is nothing new to me. This is my third set in 20 years. Every new set takes its own time to feel perfectly at home in the mouth. The first casualty is the tongue. Its movement is somewhat hampered, only briefly though. On the phone I sound strange and the caller asks, “What are you eating?” Irked, I mutter, “Words, my words!”

Traditionally, the tongue is at odds with the teeth. There is a Sanskrit verse where the teeth are admonishing the tongue: “Don’t wag! Mind what you say. Any indiscretion on your part, and we would be the ones to get knocked out!”

Dentures can’t harangue the tongue but can make the tongue feel uncomfortable with their alien presence, except of course in the night when they are removed from the mouth and put away in a container.

Outlasting one set of dentures is bad enough. Outlasting two is criminal, so the punishment can be severe, as I now painfully realise! With my fresh dentures, just weeks old, even a bread toast can feel like steel! With gums almost vanishing with age, my new dentures are long in settling down. I often remove them before a meal!

In a matter of days, or often weeks, after many cuts and bruises in the wearer’s gums and cheeks, and much sandpapering of the dentures’ “cutting” edges, the new set will begin to settle down and behave. For now my new dentures seem to think they are ornamental and are unwilling to bite and chew.

The worst is when I try to eat a small banana. The dentures are dislodged and clash in my mouth! That will stop once the dentures settle down nice and proper. I know this from experience. One must be patient with dentures. I know several, including a couple of my siblings, who gave up on dentures after a few days of trial. Not me. I have managed to persist with them. And I keep telling my new dentures, “I shall overcome!” Easier said than done!

I know one way to remove the mismatch between dentures and gums: use a denture adhesive for a few weeks. I have just ordered some. That too takes some getting used to! It can also be messy. But it does the trick. I don’t know the logic of it, unless of course it is that the gums would rather accommodate the dentures than have anything to do with their “singular” sticky namesake!

