Your calling is the reason you are here. It’s the thing that gives your life meaning and purpose,” said Oprah Winfrey.

Everyone in this world has a unique “calling” of their own, defined as the purpose of life. It’s not a mere job, profession or business. It goes beyond building wealth or achieving success, encompassing a higher sense of contribution to the world around and a genuine desire to make a difference.

It’s something that you feel passionate about and that you’re good at. When you find your calling, you feel fulfilled and energised. You feel like you are making a difference in the world.

It is more than a pursuit; it’s a fusion of passion and proficiency. When you find it, a harmonious melody resonates within you.

Famous people like Steve Jobs and Barack Obama depict a similar kind of life story. During their childhood, they faced many challenges, but in later stage, they redefined their trajectories, recognising their “calling” and scripting remarkable tales of resilience and achievement and living their life to the brim.

Now its quite different scenario, if you have a “dream”, there are many avenues to make it reality.

We can see many graduates from the IITs, NITs, IIMs are leaving their handsomely paid jobs to become entrepreneurs, farmers, preachers, venture capitalists and political leaders. It’s amazing to see their passionate transformation into a new avatar. Their stories are a testament to the pursuit of their callings, demonstrating how it unlocks innovation, brilliance, and unwavering determination.

Do not fathom the success or measure the wealth, look at the smart innovative thoughts they possess. All these are outcomes of faithfully heeding their “calling.”

The Alchemist is a story about the importance of following our dreams and pursuing our personal legend. It is about the power of the universe to help us achieve our goals, and it is about the importance of living in the present moment and appreciating the simple things in life.

Identify your own passion, pay attention to your values and ethics for life, know the small reasons for your joy, think beyond the materialistic accomplishments and wealth, find your esteem boosters and introspect. These will definitely take you to your “calling”.

Once you find the “calling”, you need to smartly align your every activity to start the meaningful journey of a joyful life.

Don’t be trapped by dogma which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.

