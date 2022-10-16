Fighting pain

To cure sometimes, to relieve often, to comfort always. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“If you can’t relieve my pain, please kill me or I will commit suicide,” said a 20-year-old when he came to us following an episode of severe pain due to cancer treatment. We relieved his pain with effective, safe medicine, which he took alongside treatment. He has since been cured, is now married, has a child and is back in social circulation.

Yes, palliative care can be part and parcel of treatment of any patient, for any disease, at any stage and for any age. Simply put, palliative care is a “whole person” approach to improving health in patients. “Health is a state of physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being” as defined by the World Health Organization way back in 1942. It emphasises the fact that every patient needs to be treated not just for his disease but also as a human being with a body, mind and soul.

To allay fears and anxieties in patients and families, alongside treatment of any illness, is not something new in the medical profession. A 16th century aphorism describes the duty of every physician: “To cure sometimes, to relieve often, to comfort always.” This age-old concept of a holistic approach is of immense importance but has been forgotten over the years. This missing link — the palliative approach — is now fortunately getting its due importance and being reintroduced into our medical curriculum and practice across the country.

Big relief

The literal meaning of the word “palliate” is “to relieve pain”, whether physical or emotional.

Apart from distressing physical symptoms such as pain and breathing difficulty, patients, along with their families, suffer from emotional and social issues such as fear, anxiety, grief, job loss and isolation.

This happens not only in chronic diseases such as cancer, heart failure and others but also in acute infections (such as COVID-19). All this could at times even hinder effective treatment.

Palliative medicine is a medical specialty which involves the treatment of all the distressing physical symptoms and addressing the psychological issues with skilled counselling, with the sole aim of improving the quality of life.

Often, most people think that this care is only for those who are terminally ill. It is applicable right from the time of diagnosis and during treatment of the disease, in curable situations too. It may be the only option in the advanced stage of any disease when treatment does not help to cure.

Palliative care is really the essence of all good medical care. It is the reinstatement of the humane aspects of medical care and is complementary to all medical specialties. It is the common thread running through the total care of all patients.

The basic principles of palliative care must ideally be included in the basic MBBS curriculum. Every doctor should be equipped with the knowledge to inculcate it into their practice, whatever be the specialty.

The author is a specialist in palliative medicine

