Fighting greenwashing

October 01, 2023 01:14 am | Updated September 30, 2023 10:43 pm IST

Greenwashing, the practice of promoting false environmental claims, has become a growing concern in India’s marketplaces. As consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability and eco-friendly choices, businesses must demonstrate authenticity to build trust. In this context, organic certifications play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and holding companies accountable for their environmental claims.

Greenwashing occurs when companies misrepresent their products, services, or practices as environmental friendly while failing to meet rigorous sustainability standards. Businesses falsely label their goods as organic without complying with the certification requirements.

Organic certifications serve as a critical defence against greenwashing. They provide a standardised verification process that guarantees organic products meet specific criteria and adhere to stringent regulations. In India, organic certifications are overseen by bodies such as the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). These certifications ensure that organic products are produced without synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, and artificial additives, while promoting sustainable farming practices.

The role of organic certifications extends beyond ensuring authenticity. They play a vital role in instilling consumer trust. By obtaining organic certification, businesses demonstrate their commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices. Certifications involve thorough inspections, audits, and sampling to verify compliance with organic standards. This transparent process builds confidence among consumers, assuring them that certified organic products are authentic and meet the necessary requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, organic certifications contribute to the growth of the organic market in India. They provide a level playing field for businesses that genuinely invest in sustainable practices. By distinguishing these businesses from those engaging in greenwashing, certifications protect the integrity of the organic industry and reward authentic organic producers. Consumers are encouraged to support certified organic brands, driving market demand and incentivising farmers and producers to adopt organic practices.

Organic certifications also facilitate market access, both domestically and internationally. In India, the NPOP certification is widely recognised and accepted, providing market access within the country. Internationally, certifications such as the USDA Organic, the European Union’s Organic Certification, the Canadian Organic Regime (COR), Organic Standards for Great Britain (GB) and Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) enable Indian organic producers to tap into lucrative global markets. These certifications offer credibility and increase export opportunities, contributing to the growth of the organic sector and promoting India as a reliable source of organic products.

However, challenges persist in ensuring the effectiveness of organic certifications and combating greenwashing. The expansion of the organic market has led to an increase in greenwashing attempts, potentially misleading consumers and eroding trust. To address this, collaboration among certification bodies, government regulators, consumer advocacy groups, and businesses is essential. Strict enforcement of certification standards, regular audits, and consumer education campaigns can help combat greenwashing and promote accurate labelling practices.

In conclusion, greenwashing poses a significant challenge in India’s marketplaces, necessitating the need for stringent measures to ensure authenticity and transparency. Organic certifications play a vital role in safeguarding consumer trust and fostering a genuine organic marketplace. By supporting certified organic brands and advocating for stronger enforcement, consumers can actively contribute to the growth of the organic sector in India while making informed and sustainable choices.

syammangadan@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.