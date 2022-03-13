Fending off plastics

Awareness begins at home. Talk to your children constantly

Awareness begins at home. Talk to your children constantly

My husband and I discuss news reports with our son. Some time ago, we read about nine deer that died after ingesting plastic waste in a park in Japan. And in a report on the same page, an expert warned that by 2050, the oceans would contain more plastic than fish. What started off as a spirited reading session, ended with my son worrying, “Will there be seashells in the future, amma?” Something turned in my stomach.

I counted the number of plastic items thrown into our waste bin that day. One toothpaste tube, two lollipop sticks, one milk cover, two sip-up covers, a broken ruler, a crushed oil bottle — I didn’t even dare to check the contents already in.

Is zero waste a practical choice? Many bloggers, vloggers and influencers show how they practise sustainable living. Those are people who feel climate change in their marrow. Slowly and steadily, many of us too can join them and work towards the planet’s safety. And in the process, transform our children too.

An A-plus grade in environmental science in school does not guarantee a climate reversal. The class begins at home. Talk to your children constantly. When you comb their hair, when you serve food, when you walk them to school... Repeat over and over again. Read aloud news reports. Have discussions at the dining table. Ask for their suggestions. Challenge them to bring down the amount of the waste they generate. Show them the urgency.

Instead of family hangouts in gigantic super stores, we try to buy our groceries from roadside vendors or mini stores where they wrap items in papers or put directly into the reusable bags we carry. If we do buy from a supermarket, we avoid the one-time-use plastic wrappers kept in rolls and use our own reusable bags. Anything that is compostable goes as plant food and not as waste. We buy locally made bread and snacks, which, again, are wrapped in paper or transferred into the containers we carry. We continue to buy milk in plastic bottles and after consuming, house our plants in them. We are learning and trying out various methods and recipes for daily grooming and cleaning products. And as we do, we explain to our child the reasons for seeking alternatives. Before picking up a product, we ask him, “Is it biodegradable? Is it compostable? Would it choke a fish? Would it kill a turtle?” And say out loud, “Oh no, not that. It comes in plastic!”

This was the life our grandparents lived. They just never used the term “zero waste”, they simply practised it.

Zero waste

In our busy lives, switching to zero waste does not seem convenient. But it can be. We are human beings. We have always adapted to new situations, and thrived. It is in our DNA. Just find the will to do so.

There are things we can still do. Pick up trash. Even if it is a candy wrapper, pick it up and toss it in a bin. Sign up as family when your community arranges cleaning activities such as plogging. Put up awareness posters on school noticeboards. Request schoolteachers to advise students, and arrange awareness sessions in schools. Pack school lunch in stainless steel containers and flasks. At least begin the day with a bamboo tooth brush. It will guarantee that your brush will not be among the billion plastic ones in our oceans.

I have found that it is easy to influence young children. They follow the adults around them. I do not dare to think of a future when my grandchild has to look up her device to check the level of toxins or oxygen before she ventures out. Imagine the horror of it! We may or may not live that long. But it is our duty to clean up our mess.

Once, American physicist Michio Kaku jokingly asked, “Is there intelligent life on earth?” He is right. We humans have inhumanly massacred everything around us just so we could facilitate our luxurious existence. Let’s stop that for a change. Let us make efforts big and small to preserve earth.

