Female bonding over a cup of tea

April 18, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

A clean, well-lit place to eat has always been one of my fantasies. It kept coming back to me after reading a Hemingway short story in which he mentions the importance that some people attach to having “a clean, well-lighted place” to spend time in. It is often not just the act of eating and satiating our hunger but also about the company we have and the conversations that follow as side dishes. My friends and I were constantly on the hunt for such places after exhausting all the possibilities of arranging meet-ups in our homes because we were loud and ate a lot. Honestly, we did not want to bother our mothers, and we did not want them to listen in on our conversations.

Cafes were our first stops. Aesthetically designed with lights, music and books, they offered private spaces for our little gatherings and made our photographs look “rich”. But they were expensive. It was a luxury for college-going girls. It still is. But we did not have a choice. The local tea shops and all the comfortable, sheltered places were the abode of men and men alone.

So it does take a lot of effort to keep female friendships alive. Over the years, I have learned not to disregard this effort. Because it survived the lack of proper spaces and scarce meet-ups. Times changed or we did. I am not certain. There is a boom in coffee shops now. Then again, it is not about the food but about conversations. Chaya these days is an emotion. Missing friends often reflect as missing a cup of tea or coffee. We do not want proper meals anymore. Just a cup of coffee will do.

All that these coffee shops are doing is revive nostalgic memories of the happy-go-lucky days in the company of a few who laughed and made us laugh. A warm wave of affection brushes through me every time I think about them. They are the ones who rush, leaving behind a busy work schedule, to enjoy a few sips of coffee.

We share feelings that seem quite incomprehensible to us at first, only to realise that all of us felt the same at some point in our lives. We offer advice, we empathise, and sometimes we just listen and wait for each other to recover from their respective traumas. But someone will always come running when we feel like drinking coffee. Most important, it’s not every day that we find people who will not judge us even if we express the desire to drink coffee more than two times a day!

teenmariageorge@gmail.com