Fashion and fantasy

April 30, 2023 12:21 am | Updated April 29, 2023 02:44 pm IST

Most of us are pretty much concerned about our appearance. From an evolutionary perspective, appearance does matters in life. History tells us that people have been interested in enhancing their looks forever. There are ample justifications to be concerned about our looks. But the question is, “At what cost?” The billion-dollar industry actively conditions our behaviour to act according to the trends. This obsession with outward appearance sometimes reaches an unhealthy level.

Cosmetic surgeries and make-up processes damage health, apart from their ecological footprint. Many fashion models follow unhealthy diets and suffer malnutrition. Body shaming shares close ties with this obsession. Even diversity is being commercialised by marketing strategies to look more “inclusive”. Plus-sized and dark-skinned models are the latest addition to the never-ending objectification of women. Homogenisation of behaviour by classifying people into “millennials” and “Gen Z” leaves little room to be left out. Though, it makes me wonder whether people are born in ‘batches’. Alternatively, if you want to stand out from the crowd, it comes with a great price tag.

Futile purpose

The industry sells fantasy to the unsatisfied and fear to the satisfied. The only way to keep moving in this cycle is to keep consuming. If you wish for a way out, you would be countered with a judgmental attitude. Moreover, this ordeal does not serve any significant purpose, which makes it quite futile. Fashion has become an end in itself. It only gives rise to unrealistic expectations.

Influencers, these days, have also added to the trouble. Now, the fashion icons are not just on the big screen, rather they are right among us. We have been made vulnerable to an extent where capitalising on our insecurities is a cakewalk. This needs to be countered by becoming strong and secure both inside and out. We need to learn to accept others the way they are, which begins by accepting ourselves the way we are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various activists have embraced their natural look — with body hair and other “imperfections”. This should be welcomed and supported. Fashion has impacted women’s lives disproportionately as they carry a higher burden of “compliance”. Some women have started “self-objectification”, due to the latent hegemony involved. A big damage that capitalism has caused is the modification of our behaviour, actively participating in our own subjugation.

We need to stop giving in to ideas such as “first impression is the last impression”. They create a lot of stereotypes and lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy. Due to conditioning, people accept your image, even if they do not accept you; and that “image” becomes a criterion for judgments.

Indian philosophers have stressed the shallowness of outward appearances. The idea of different types of dresses for different occasions is a western construct. What we must realise is that natural is beautiful and healthy is fashionable. Instead of wasting our time, energy, and resources on following fashion trends; it would be so much better to focus on our physical and mental health. I am not disapproving of fashion, especially when it forms a part of our self-care, but the troubles caused by the obsession should better be avoided.

emailtoaakashbajpai@gmail.com