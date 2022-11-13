Fair change

Many progressive changes have happened over the past few decades. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We seamlessly talk at the first instance about how certain things have worsened over the years. Occasionally, we see a few things that have progressively changed and yet we seldom talk about those. I took account of a few that I observed in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This topic was a taboo some three decades ago. No one talked about it in public. End of topic. Period! It’s no longer a dirty secret. Having understood the difficulties women have to undergo, men have started to show sensitivity towards them and respond appropriately. Many corporate companies are contemplating extending a privilege that women may take a day off every month to cope with the difficulties.

Husband is allowed in the delivery room these days to provide physical and emotional support to the wife during labour. Something that was unheard-of even 20 years ago. All the male ego is vanquished when one witnesses the labour and birth of the baby. It is replaced by a new-found empathy and care towards the wife.

Unlike the earlier generations, many parents today are not differentiating their children by gender when it comes to teaching household chores. Also, they encourage their girls not just to be knowledgeable in financial matters but also to be financially independent.

ADVERTISEMENT

More respectable and widely used words these days are physically challenged or visually challenged or even better, differently abled. It’s encouraging to see that there are government mandates in place to provide the differently abled easy access to every new building being built.

Orphanages house not only children orphaned due to untimely death of parents but also children whose parents may have financial difficulties. Going by the translated version of the popular Tamil saying, “All places are ours. Everyone is our relative”, no one in the world is an orphan. Very aptly, orphanages are mostly called children’s homes these days.

Regressive thoughts have always limited our actions, which were mostly biased or exclusive but thoughts can change. Some people are born with a genetic change but that doesn’t make them any less human than others. We find many application forms, both offline and online, which have an option for a third gender.

Standing in queue was never inculcated in us in the first place. People would just barge in from all directions to crowd around a ticket counter at a railway station or a bus station more than three decades ago. It’s heartening to see there is some discipline today as people patiently queue up even when there is no barricaded queue lane.

On one of my train journeys, I was pleasantly surprised to see a middle-age man offer his reserved lower berth seat in a train to a senior citizen who was quite fit to climb up to his reserved upper berth. It was spontaneous and genuine. There was no compulsion or no request or not even a strange look. Yet, he gave up his lower berth on seeing the elderly, who himself may not have been so genuine thirty years ago.

These changes may appear isolated or trivial or limited or even insignificant but they indeed are welcome and commendable. Seeds of these changes were planted several decades ago. Despite a slow pace, they have grown to be fruitful. It is a matter of time before everyone embraces them. There were several more seeds planted but they were not adequately nurtured to break the ground.

One fine day, I flipped through the daily newspaper and casually browsed the matrimonial section of the classifieds. I understood that certain things are cast in stone. There exists only a slim chance for a change in the near future. You may read that again.

sundarsnathan@gmail.com