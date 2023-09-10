Exploring Ladakh

September 10, 2023 01:36 am | Updated September 09, 2023 02:21 pm IST

Ladakh had been on my bucket list for years. Only well into my sixties could I make it to my dream destination. My spouse and I received unsolicited advice from friends, relatives and casual acquaintances against going on this trip as we were senior citizens. We consulted a doctor to ensure all is well before starting on our most unforgettable vacation.

Ladakh is all about awe-inspiring landscapes, picturesque green oasis, mesmerising monasteries and quaint hamlets. Landing at the Leh airport is an experience to cherish. We stayed in a village called Saboo, 6 km from the main market. There is lot of greenery — apricot and apple trees and vegetable gardens. It was a lovely place to get acclimatised on the day of arrival among the greenery. For a city person sipping morning tea while viewing the snow-clad mountains from the balcony is the ultimate in luxury.

It struck me when I visited the confluence of the Zanskar and the Indus that not many are aware that Ladakh is the only place in India where the Indus flows. The confluence is nestled between barren mountains. Looking around anywhere in Ladakh will offer the sight of many prayer flags, colourful rectangular cloth strung along treks and peaks high in the Himalayas.

After Leh, we proceeded to Pangong Tso, a lake near the China border. Before reaching Pangong, on the advice of our local driver, we took a detour to Chusul, a village close to the Line of Actual Control. The highlight of our trip was a visit to the war memorial where we watched a documentary on the battle of Rawang la in 1962 India-China war. Watching the heroism of Major Shaitan Singh and his Charlie company, part of the Kumaun regiment, gave me goose pimples. I will treasure the memory of being served tea and biscuits by the soldiers while watching the documentary.

The drive from Chusul to Pangong Tso was breathtaking as one could see the pristine lake for miles. Many may be unaware it is a saltwater lake. Camping in tents near the lake is a surreal experience.

Another interesting trip was to Lamayuru. It is popularly called “moon land” for its lunar-like landscape. From the Lamayuru monastery, one can see a small patch of greenery in the middle of rough terrain.

Travel is not only about visiting places but also about chance encounters. At Pangong Tso, we met a trio of cheerful, lively Israeli youngsters. They were touring after completing their mandatory two-year service with the armed forces. I was struck by the fact that the two young girls had trained as commandos.

Another interesting person I met was an American gentleman who worked with the IAEA in Vienna. I found it incongruous that a person who worked with the atomic energy regulatory body had flown down from Vienna to listen to the Dalai Lama’s speeches.

An article about Ladakh will be incomplete without mentioning the warmth and hospitality of the local people.

shobhaanand@yahoo.com

