Everyday management

March 03, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST

“Mummyji!” called out Lali, our house-help. “We are hosting a haldi ceremony for my son. I would love for all of you to join us.”

While it might sound like a typical wedding invitation, this event held a particular significance.

In South Indian households, there is a tradition of giving vetthalai paaku, a plate consisting of betel leaves, kumkum, bangles, supari, flowers, and non-powdered haldi (turmeric), to married women during puja. Lali had been accumulating the haldi that she received from my mother-in-law for over a year. Remarkably, she decided to use this collection to make the turmeric powder for her son’s ceremony.

To me, she embodied the essence of an everyday entrepreneur, showcasing qualities that extend beyond the conventional understanding of the term. Many of us can relate to such women who, in their own ways, embody the spirit of everyday entrepreneurship.

My father-in-law often praised my maternal grandmotheras a walking management book. She ensured there was always enough in the house through effective management of resources and situations. My mother is another case in point. During hard times, she would ensure that the little money available was used sensibly. Another quality that an entrepreneur must have – maintaining working capital to keep things going even in the absence of incoming finances.

My paati had a way of her own. My thatha used to buy milk in a small vessel. With that she made coffee, tea, curd, and even butter. As I grew up, I realised, that the magic was in management.. Today, as I run a small start-up, I try to incorporate the things I learnt from them.

